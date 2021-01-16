Be K-drama marathon-ready this year with a Samsung Smart TV

The New Year calls for new lists: resolutions, manifestations, and K-drama marathons! But this 2021, say goodbye to the neck-craning, eye-straining struggle of watching on a mobile phone when you switch to viewing on a TV. Samsung has partnered with Viu to give free Viu Premium subscription for a year, so you can watch the latest shows ad-free on a bigger screen.

Kick off the New Year with Viu’s latest K-dramas on a smart TV:

True Beauty

This rom-com features a high school girl who rises to stardom with her expert makeup skills. No one has ever seen her bare face, and she prefers to keep it that way – until Lee Su Ho sees her without makeup. That is just the beginning of their love story. First on Viu, this highly anticipated webtoon turned drama stars Moon Ga Young, Astro’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop.

Mr. Queen

We love a period piece with a twist! The story revolves around Jang Bong Hwan, a chef at the President’s Blue House, and how his world turns upside down when his spirit somehow transcends into the body of a queen from the Joseon period. First on Viu, Mr. Queen is set to make your days even more interesting this year.

Cheat on Me, If You Can

Starring Go Joon and Parasite’s Cho Yeo Jeong, Cheat on Me, If You Can features an unconventional yet intense story about love, marriage, and the guilt one feels from making bad decisions. With a novelist wife obsessed with the idea of killing people further thickening the plot, the turnout of events will leave the viewer on the edge of their seats.

The Penthouse

Achieving high ratings in South Korea, The Penthouse is nail-biting story of an ambitious woman who is determined to do whatever it takes to both enter high society and a luxury penthouse in the Gangnam District. First on Viu, this drama is the highly anticipated reunion of writer Kim Soon Ok and PD Joo Dong Min, who worked together on the popular SBS drama The Last Empress.

Samsung Smart TVs are made for K-drama marathons. Not only do they come pre-installed with the Viu app, the Samsung Crystal UHD (2020) boasts an upscaling feature to enhance picture-quality to the next best resolution, and customized audio modes so you won’t miss out on the details on your favorite shows and have greater kilig moments.

K-drama fans, now is the best time to level up your viewing experience. Get a free one-year Viu Premium subscription with every purchase of select Samsung TVs, now with more models and sizes to choose from. The promo runs until March 31, 2021.