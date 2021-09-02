Be Like Jackie Chan with these Items You Can Check out at Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Jackie Chan is one of the most recognized and respected actors around, and he also has plenty of stunt-performing and filmmaking credits up his sleeve. While most of us will never be the awesome actor Jackie Chan is, we can still emulate certain aspects of the A-lister’s persona, such as his zeal, discipline, and dedication to his craft.

At Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day, check out some of the best deals to help you channel your inner Jackie Chan:

Get motivated by his active and healthy lifestyle

You don’t have to do stunts like Jackie Chan—and since it’s potentially dangerous, we would advise you against doing so—but you could surely take notes from the man’s dedication to his exercise regime, which reportedly includes weightlifting and martial arts training. Create a workout schedule, grab a Kool Non-Slip Mat, and start working out.

As an action star, Jackie Chan performs plenty of stunts and follows tough workouts, which can drain the body of fluids. To stay in top shape, don’t forget to stay hydrated. Always make sure to carry a Klean Kanteen Insulated Tumbler with you during workouts.

Incorporate his cool, low-key fashion sense into your wardrobe

In his movies, Jackie Chan wears plenty of comfortable outfits so he can perform his signature kung-fu moves with ease. Whether you’re working out or just dressing down an outfit, look as cool as Jackie Chan himself with the classic Adidas Track Jacket. This supremely comfortable jacket is made from Parley Ocean Plastic yarn sourced from upcycled plastic waste.

Find inspiration from his values and past works

Jackie Chan went through a lot to become the iconic star he is today. To start gaining your own insights about life and building your emotional fortitude, give Meditations: Complete and Unabridged a try. This collection of journals contains personal reflections penned by Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Get inspired through a line-up of Jackie Chan movies. Get the Vivamax 1 Month Plan and enjoy a full-day Jackie Chan marathon with films such as Railroad Tigers, Armour of God, Skip Trace, City Hunter, and more. You can also watch a wide variety of local and international action shows and movies.

Find entertainment while you shop, discover more promos from Shopee Mall, and enjoy convenience and value with ShopeePay

At the 9.9 Super Shopping Day this September 9, log on to Shopee Live to play a Jackie Chan-themed trivia game where you can win ShopeePay credits and catch an exclusive interview with the star. Jackie Chan will also feature on in-app games such as Shopee Spin & Win, Shopee Shake, and the all-new game Shopee Collectibles, where players can collect a set of items until September 9 to win rewards such as a Samsung TV.

Meanwhile, if you’re going on a shopping spree, you can also enjoy discounts from brands such as Abbott, Havaianas, Maybelline, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Breyleemall.ph, Del Monte, Unilever Beauty, Adidas, P&G Beauty, Enfagrow, Huawei, Vivo, Pampers, Realme, and Xiaomi.

Enjoy the convenience of going cashless with ShopeePay, your all-in-one e-wallet. Top up your ShopeePay wallet conveniently from now until September 8 through your debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners to enjoy exclusive ShopeePay promos such as up to 50% Bills Cashback when you pay for Meralco, Maynilad, and more; up to 50% off on mobile load; and ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more.

For more deals this 9.9 Super Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.ph/m/99.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.