Beat the stay-at-home blues with these fun Airbnb Online Experiences

We know, we’ve been cooped indoors for so long that all we want to do is go out and frolic under the warm sunshine, but the monsoon season seems to have other plans. Instead of whiling away your day with yet another television series or movie, why not head on over to Airbnb Online Experiences? Book an unforgettable experience for your family and friends today with Airbnb’s wide variety of exciting virtual activities, hosted by passionate Hosts from around the world.

For extra fun family nights

Another day stuck indoors with restless fidgeting kids due to the downpour? If you’re out of ideas for things to do, fret not. Here are several Airbnb Online Experiences for a fun and wholesome weekend with the entire family:

Join Host Bruna as she lets you in on the Secrets of tiramisu, ice cream and sorbet. Learn how to make the creamiest gelato from scratch at home, and let the kids mix up their own concoctions plus a mini contest on who created the yummiest flavour! Bonus: This dessert-making experience will also provide you with tips and tricks on how to perfect your tiramisu recipe.

If you’ve been dreaming of a wilderness getaway, this Live Virtual Wildlife Safari in Africa experience is a surefire way to satiate the wanderlust. Feast your eyes on beautiful scenery and animals including giraffes, antelopes, zebras and wildebeest with Host Deirdre. This tour will not only give you a chance to get up close with the animals, but also provide plenty of nuggets of wildlife FAQ for curious kids!

For those with older kids who enjoy a good detective drama or murder mystery, try Tiny Theater’s Mystery Game Professional actors and Hosts Rachel and Brendan will capture the entire family’s attention with tricky riddles and funny limericks complete with fellow ‘detectives’ and a Clue Journal. This experience also provides backstage access and insights to the creative process behind live-theater performances.

For celebrating friendships that last

Did you know that July 30 was declared by the United Nations as International Friendship Day? Celebrate this special day with your barkada by gifting them a special something — a fantastic memory together with Online Experiences!

We all have that one friend who goes way back, whom we’ve known since our days in nappies and a walker. Reminisce your childhood memories with The Circus Factory, the first online circus jam packed with incredible storytelling, mind blowing magic tricks and performances by artists and acrobats from Cirque du Soleil for a truly unforgettable

For our lifelong friends who have seen us at our best and worse, raise a toast to your friendship with a Gin-spiration History and Cocktails at Home experience! Make sure to have your favourite gin, mint, fruit juice and lots of groovy dance moves on hand as Host Samuel teaches you how to turn simple ingredients into some truly tasty drinks. He’ll even award the guest with the best night-out ensemble, so make sure you and your pals are dressed to the nines!

Without realizing it, we probably spend more waking hours with work colleagues than anyone else. Take a break in the midst of a stressful work week with Fall in Laugh, an hour of laughter therapy and yoga meditation with Host Thomas. Get energized as you unwind and destress together.

Airbnb’s Online Experiences unlock unprecedented access to inspiring Hosts across the world, giving families and friends the chance to travel virtually, connect with new people, and create meaningful moments together, all from the safety of their own homes. For more family-friendly and one-of-a-kind virtual tours and activities, visit https://www.airbnb.com/s/experiences/online.

Note: All Online Experiences referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific stay or experience listings on the Airbnb platform.