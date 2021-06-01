Beautéderm launches two exciting new products – La Voilette Anti-pollution Hair Sanitizer and Acne Loin

BEAUTéDERM Corporation concludes the second quarter of the year with two exciting new products – La Voilette Anti-pollution Hair Sanitizer and Acne Loin.

True to the saying that necessity is the mother of all inventions, Beautéderm conceptualized and developed La Voilette Anti-pollution Hair Sanitizer and Acne Loin as daily essentials for added hygienic protection during the pandemic.

La Voilette, is an all-natural product that has germ-killing properties as it could kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. What makes La Voilette extra special is that it has active SymUrban ingredient, which is a potent toxin neutralizer that is proven to function better as compared to alcohol and sunscreen.

With a few regular spritzes, La Voilette Anti-Pollution Hair Sanitizer, with its two scent variants Sunrise Mist and Twilight Fog, protects the hair against environmental pollution, keeps hair strands moisturized, prevents breakage and hair fall, and protects the hair from the harmful effects of direct sunlight exposure. La Voilette is also the perfect partner of two other Beautéderm brand new products – Detangle Hair Brush and Beauté L’ Cheveux hair oil.

Acne Loin on the other hand is a combination of antibacterial, soothing, and anti-irritant natural ingredients that are proven to help in reducing acne around the chin and other areas of the face that are commonly covered by a facemask. Acne Loin also contains brightening and skin lightening extracts that help lighten unwanted acne marks and spots. Acne Loin could also be used to cleanse and freshen up facemasks for safe and effective reuse.

“We all need to be extra careful especially now that our collective objective is to flatten the curve for everybody’s safety,” says Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan. “With all that is happening now especially with the pandemic, sanitizing everything that we touch a must – when we go out to run errands, we shower right away as we get home to wash away all the bacteria that stick to body. We must sanitize our hands as well as our hair and the masks that we put on every day.”

For more information on La Voilette Anti-pollution Hair Sanitizer and Acne Loin, follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram, like Beautéderm on Facebook, and subscribe to Beautéderm TV on YouTube.