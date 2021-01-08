Beautéderm welcomes 2021 with Dingdong Dantes

BEAUTéDERM Corporation continues to level-up and spread good vibes this 2021 as it formally welcomes Dingdong Dantes to its illustrious roster of A-List endorsers as the official brand ambassador of Beautéderm Cristaux Supreme.

Cristaux Supreme is an FDA-Notified product that increases collagen synthesis that lifts and moisturizes the skin; whitens the skins; minimizes skin puffiness; alleviates eyebags; provides glass skin; and defies aging. Perfect for ages 18 years old and above and safe for lactating mothers this meticulously formulated product is deliberately and carefully created to be generally safe for all skin types and is best applied twice a day and could be even used as a primer for make-up.

Dingdong, whose amazing career spans almost four decades, is now one of the most celebrated and most respected actors in the industry. With a consistent string of top-rating primetime TV series and blockbuster movies under his belt, Dingdong who also turned 40 is not immune to the tolls of his hectic career which greatly affects the youthful glow of his skin.

“We men should take care of our skin too. Beautéderm Cristaux Supreme is an essential part of my daily skin regimen and as an actor, I use it daily to maintain the youthfulness of my skin. Cristaux Supreme is really age defying,” says the award-winning actor who just recently concluded his top rating primetime series on GMA-7, Descendants Of The Sun.

Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan explains the wondrous effects of Beautéderm Cristaux Supreme, “Cristaux Supreme erases two years worth of wrinkles in just two months of regular use. Dingdong is very hard-working and the long hours he spends on the set of his film and TV work will really give his face unwanted lines and wrinkles, and Cristaux Supreme is the most ideal serum for his lifestyle.”

“I’m very much aware of the long-term effects of my work to my skin especially now that I turned 40. I encourage every man to use an effective skin regimen like Beautéderm’s Cristaux Supreme as it will surely keep us looking fresh and youthful,” adds Dingdong.

2021 is another special year for Beautéderm as it marks the company’s 12th anniversary and the launch of Dingdong as brand ambassador is only the first of many surprises that Rhea has in store for the new year. “I am so happy that Dingdong is now part of the Beautéderm family. The day is finally here that we can proudly say that Dingdong Dantes is officially a Beautéderm Cristaux Supreme brand ambassador,” says an ecstatic Rhea.

Dingdong on the other is equally elated now that he is part of company who also have his wife Marian Rivera-Dantes as the face of Beautéderm Home which offers an exquisite line of soy candles as well as room and linen sprays, “I can now see and feel what Marian is gushing about. Beautéderm really is a happy and fun family. Aside from my wife, a lot of my friends are part of the brand as ambassadors. I can’t wait for all the promotional activities that we will do this 2021. I am so grateful and honored that Rhea got me to be a part of Beautéderm Cristaux Supreme and this for sure, will be an unforgettable partnership.”

For more information about Beautéderm Cristaux Supreme and exciting updates on Dingdong Dantes and Beautéderm, follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram, like Beautéderm on Facebook, and subscribe to Beautéderm TV on YouTube.