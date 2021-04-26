“Beauty and Biz” book by TV host Joby Linsangan-Moreno tells success stories of PH celebs in business

Be inspired by the success stories of well-known Filipino celebrities and personalities who ventured into the business of beauty and wellness in the new e-book “Beauty and Biz” written by TV host Joby Linsangan Moreno.

Joby, who used to host a program of the same title on the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), talked about the King of Talk Boy Abunda, celebrity fitness coaches Jim and Toni Saret, top make-up artist RB Chanco, and several entrepreneurs in the new read published by ABS-CBN Books.

“This book tells the real stories of these beauty businesses, which have started small but are now famous, national brands,” said Joby who is a successful beauty entrepreneur herself.

The self-improvement read indeed serves as a guide to building a beauty empire featuring the inspiring journey of 25 Filipino entrepreneurs who are active in the salon, skin and body care, and fashion industry.

Each chapter of the book features the entrepreneurial learnings of these entrepreneurs who pursued their dreams, like RB, who is now one of the most popular celebrity make-up artists in the country.

Jim and Toni, who rose to fame as fitness coaches of ABS-CBN’s “The Biggest Loser Pinoy Edition: Doubles,” promote a healthy lifestyle through their four-minute workouts, fitness camps, and advocacies such as The Fit Filipino Movement. They are currently seen in the “Team Fitfil” program available on iWantTFC.

The book also includes a section on Boy Abunda’s humble beginnings as a way of encouraging readers to chase their dream ventures. “If someone tells you it’s too late to dream, don’t believe them because you can start your dream anytime you want,” he shared.

Joby, who is fondly called the Orange Lady, is a licensed medical technologist who established her Orange Blush Salon almost two decades ago when she was just 23 years old and was able to grow the venture into 20 branches today.

Apart from the tips from fellow entrepreneurs, The “Beauty and the Biz” author also shared the rules she lives by called the ’10 Commandments of the Orange Lady’ as well as her own take in balancing a thriving career and family life as a doting wife and mother of three kids.

She dedicates the book to readers who are looking for motivation to jumpstart their own enterprise.

“This is for you, who, just like me, dreams BIG and starts small. Like me who believes that each one of us has a unique purpose in this life that comes with a personal God-given gift, meant to be shared with others. You are meant to shine,” she said.

Learn from the real-life stories of Pinoy entrepreneurs in Joby’s “Beauty and the Biz” book, now available on amazon.com.