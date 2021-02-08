Beko, a European home appliance brand, is now available nationwide

Home appliances are vital because they make our lives more convenient. The possibilities are endless. We use appliances to do chores, cook food, wash clothes, and many more. Everything is done with ease through the help of proper and well-invested appliances.

Beko x Anson’s

The new normal made consumers and homemakers look for household partners that would fulfill their daily needs. Truly, finding the perfect device is an investment because not only will it save you money, but it is something that you are bound to use for many years, too.

Whether you may be ordering replacements or you are considering splurging on a new appliance, you should be on the lookout for a brand that integrates new technologies without sacrificing performance.

Beko x Savers

When choosing on what to buy, you should be looking for the device that will do the job more efficiently. Beko, being Europe’s No. 1 Home Appliance brand, builds their products with the latest technology derived from consumer-centric innovations. You will not only be getting a bang for the buck, but also a quality that can last you a lifetime.

Beko is known for their top of the line technologies present in their array of products like HarvestFresh, EverFresh, NeoFrost Dual Cooling, SteamCure, AquaIntense, Steam Cooking Solutions, and PowerClean.

Beko x All Home

Exciting news from Beko

Beko products including refrigerators, washers, cookers, and range hoods are now available in leading appliance stores nationwide such as All Home, Ansons, Asian Home, Great World Appliances, Robinsons Appliances, Savers Appliances, and SM Appliance Store, and e-commerce sites such as Household Appliance Trading (hat.com.ph) and Beko’s Lazada Flagship store.

Beko brings to the Philippine market an understanding of the need for families to have top quality appliances that are affordable. Our appliances make Filipino’s lives healthier and more convenient with latest technologies. We also work hand in hand with our dealers to bring the best of Europe to Filipino homes. We have chosen dealers with nationwide presence so that they would be accessible to more consumers,” said Gurhan Gunal, Beko Pilipinas Country Manager.

Beko Pilipinas envisions more Filipinos to live like a pro, staying true to its branding, by providing quality products that would help elevate their lifestyle.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

