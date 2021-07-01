Beko introduces eco-friendly appliances for a healthy planet

Beko held a virtual showcase of its eco-friendly appliances with Arçelik’s CEO Hakan Bulgurlu, CMO Zeynep Yalım Uzun and CCO Ragıp Balcıoğlu and with a special guest from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Brendan Edgerton, Circular Economy Director. Arçelik is Beko’s parent company.

During the launch, Beko, Europe’s No. 1 appliance brand, unveiled seven sustainable products including a washing machine/washer dryer, oven, tumble dryer, refrigerator, espresso coffee maker and dishwasher to help consumers reduce their impact on the environment. The innovative products use recycled materials such as such as PET bottles, fishing nets; bio-composites such as coffee residue and eggshells; as well as detergent saving technologies for sustainable living.

Beko also shared a Europe-wide survey on people’s attitudes and concerns about sustainability. The study discovered that human environmental damage is perceived as the most critical threat to a sustainable planet by all respondents, followed by the plastic issue, then infectious diseases. Extreme weather comes next, followed by natural disasters, natural resource crisis, biodiversity loss, food waste and lastly water stress. The survey was conducted among 1,800 people in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

A vast majority (UK 88%, IT 88%, ES 87%, DE 84%, FR 78%, PL 74%) of those surveyed in the six countries said they felt it was their personal responsibility to make a difference by minimizing waste, water and energy use in their daily lives

Most of the respondents said they practiced sustainability at home by recycling.

The study also showed that price was the most important factor when buying a home appliance, with longevity and environmental friendliness coming after. Majority of the respondents (IT 88%, ES 86%, FR 85%, PL 84%, UK 77%, DE 75%) agreed on the importance of purchasing sustainable home appliances that have a meaningful positive impact on the planet.

“Our research showed us that we are absolutely aligned with our customers on our sustainability goals. It’s encouraging that people want to be doing the right thing for the environment and believe that their actions can make an impact. Price itself has a significant impact on buying behavior. At Beko, we are passionate about democratizing technology, making it affordable and ensuring that as many as possible have access to it. By making sustainability a business model and integrating it into everything we do, we strive to reduce human environmental damage through developing high-performance, durable, affordable home appliances that are also eco-friendly. Beko’s brand purpose is empowering future generations to live healthier lives – which is only possible by living more sustainably and working towards a healthier planet. All of our actions and every product we use has an impact on nature. So beyond this seven-product portfolio, we are eager to adapt our existing technologies to make all our appliances more environmentally friendly too. For Beko, this is only the beginning,” said Gürhan Günal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation.

“Our goals in sustainability and our leading efforts in innovation are two great parts of the same whole. Their evolution depends on each other. It is up to us to find better, more environmentally conscious ways of conducting our lives. With a series of eco-friendly Beko appliances, customers can now fully equip a sustainable home,” said Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik.

The seven sustainable products unveiled during the showcase are a washing machine/washer dryer, oven, tumble dryer, refrigerator, espresso coffee maker and dishwasher, all designed and created to help consumers reduce their impact on the environment. The appliances have parts that are made from recycled materials and bio-composites. One product, the dishwasher, helps reduce the use of chemicals.

Products with recycled materials:

EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer

Plastic waste transformed into a valuable alternative raw material

Approximately up to 60 recycled 0.5L PET bottles used in the tubs of washing machines and washer dryers on certain models

Recycled PET flakes used along with other plastics and additives without an effect on the tub’s effective performance

World’s first example of this type of application in home appliances

This eco-friendly new manufacturing method significantly lowers carbon dioxide emissions

Since the beginning of this project in 2017, 58 million plastic bottles have been recycled with a reduction of CO2 emissions by almost 2,200 tons.

EcoFiber Oven

A sustainable material from recycled fishnet waste and industrial thread waste

5% recycled fishnet waste and 65% industrial thread waste used in plastic parts such as door decor plastic and display cover

50% of the BI Oven inner display cover made from industrial thread waste

GreenDry Tumble Dryer

Uses recycled plastic in 15% of its plastic parts on average, including in the water tank housing and back cover

In the past two years, 2,420 tons of plastic were recycled for this cause.

Products with bio-composites:

BioCycle Refrigerator

Durable components composed of bio-based plastics

Eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastics

Each fridge’s two eggtrays*** contain eggshell waste from 5 eggs.

The fan cover is 100% bio-based plastics (33gr) from sustainable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane

The door seal is 25% bio-based (soybean oil) materials (195 gr).

BioCoffee Espresso Machine

Developed with bio-composite technology

Each Espresso Machine is made of five cups of coffee residue, reducing carbon footprint by 5% in bio-composite parts

Product that reduces use of detergents:

AutoDose Dishwasher

AutoDose dispenses the right amount of detergent for sparkling clean dishes every time

In each wash, up to 28% less detergent used with Autodose for a healthy living on a healthy planet

Product availability differs per market.