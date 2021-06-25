Beko’s Top of Mind is Protecting the Planet

Beko, Europe’s no. 1 home appliances brand, remains committed to sustainability and saving the planet as part of its mission to empower next generations to live healthier lives.

Beko continues to do its part in protecting planet earth by designing and manufacturing innovative sustainable appliances and will soon launch eco-friendly appliances supported by three key pillars, including use of recycled materials, use of bio-composites and products that use fewer chemicals.

The big picture is that Beko’s corporate culture goes beyond just making and selling appliances.

“We are passionate about making sustainability affordable and accessible. This way the environmental benefits of our products are spread across the globe and are not just merely a luxury. With this in mind, developing new technologies enabling lower cost of sustainability is our number one priority,” said Gürhan Günal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation.

Arçelik, Beko’s parent company, has robust systems in place for increasing the reparability and recyclability of its products, and for sustainable productivity practices such as energy efficiency and reducing supply chain environmental impact.

Arçelik has accomplished important milestones around its sustainability efforts.

It has been ranked 34 on Corporate Knights’ 2021 Global 100 Index, the annual ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations which looks at the performance of companies with more than $1 billion in revenues. This ranking makes Arçelik the most sustainable home appliance and houseware company in the world.

In 2019 and 2020, Arçelik became a carbon-neutral company across its global production operations via carbon credits earned through the Carbon Financing Project. Last year, it was named industry leader in the Household Durables category in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Arçelik has been included in the category for the fourth year in a row.

Arçelik is recognized as a “Top Impact Company” by Real Leaders for efficient use of resources and circular economy solutions to develop smart technologies, promote healthier lifestyles and empower local communities.

This year, Arçelik has been awarded as Gold Class and Industry Mover by S&P Global.

Furthermore, Arcelik’s 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative in line with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature increase to well below 2°C. By 2030, 100% of the electricity used in production plants around the world will come from renewable sources, waste recycling will have increased to 99% in global operations, recycled plastic content will have increased to 40% and energy and water consumption per product will have decreased by 45%.

“With this in mind, developing new technologies enabling lower cost of sustainability is our number one priority. Beko’s goal is to eventually incorporate these sustainability measures into all our products. Beko’s brand purpose is empowering future generations to live healthier lives – which is only possible by living more sustainably and working towards a healthier planet. All of our actions and every product we use has an impact on nature. So beyond this seven-product portfolio, we are eager to adapt our existing technologies to make all our appliances more environmentally friendly, too,” said Gürhan Günal, Country Manager of Beko Philippines Corp.

With its parent company Arçelik, Beko will continue to increase investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy systems and be consistent in minimizing operational and supply chain environmental impact.

“Beko is committed to protecting our Mother Earth by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production. Beko encourages its competitors to follow suit,” said Günal.