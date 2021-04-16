Beko unveils fridge technology that help keeps vitamins in your fruits longer

These days, eating healthy and wholesome foods is no longer just a trend but a way of life for many.

This growing trend is when people get their vitamins from natural foods. However, fruits and vegetables start to lose vitamin content from the moment they are harvested up to the time they are consumed. These vitamins are key for boosting the immune system, promoting a healthier heart, supporting healthy cognitive brain function and providing natural antioxidants to protect the body from disease.

But, a new technology could help fruits and vegetables stored in the refrigerator stay as nutritious as the day we bought them.

Inspired by nature, powered by light, HarvestFresh is the innovative technology developed for Beko fridges. HarvestFresh uses three colors—green, blue and red—to mimic the 24-hour sun cycle and natural sunlight.

Recently launched in the Philippines, HarvestFresh will be available in select Beko Refrigerator models. Beko, Europe’s Europe’s No. 1 Appliance Brand, provides technology solutions that helps empower consumers to live healthier. Their whitegoods include refrigerators, cookers, washing machines, ovens and vacuum cleaners.

Total Quality Assurance provider Intertek Laboratories has independently verified that Beko HarvestFresh preserves vitamins A and C, which are two key contributors to a healthy lifestyle, for up to five more days.

During the first four hours of the HarvestFresh cycle, the crisper lights will shine blue, mimicking dawn and the first light of day. This is followed by two hours of green light replicating midday and a six hours of red light imitating the more muted tones of dusk. The drawers will then turn dark for 12 hours to represent nighttime.

“We believe in creating technology that responds to the needs of consumers. With HarvestFresh, we are helping them eat healthy and vitamin-rich fruits and vegetables,” said Gurhan Gunal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation.

HarvestFresh and Beko’s other technologies are consistent with its mission of empowering the new generations to live healthier and providing accessible wellbeing for their consumers.