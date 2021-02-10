Best-selling realme smartphones now on Globe Postpaid plan

realme Philippines has set its eye on elevating the tech experience of every Filipino before 2020 ended. To continue with this commitment, the leading smartphone brand enters 2021 with renewed vigor as it seals partnership with Globe Telecom. Committed to broadening its reach and accessibility in providing quality service for customer convenience, realme Philippines is set to offer a wide array of products through Globe Postpaid from Plan 599 to Plan 999.

realme’s presence in multiple Globe Postpaid plans makes it one of the most accessible smartphone brands in the postpaid market. Available through Plan 599 and 999 are budget beast realme C11 and stylish midrange smartphone realme 7i.

Poised to be the tech study buddy of young Filipino learners for their online classes, the realme C11 has features such as Helio G35 octa-core 12nm processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and large-capacity 5,000mAh battery. The device exceeds the requirements for online schooling yet is offered at a much attainable price. To make it more accessible to those Filipinos who are working on a budget, realme will be offering the realme C11 through Globe Plan 599, zero cashout. It also comes with a free smartphone stand.

For young go-getters who are looking for a powerful yet stylish smartphone to accompany them for their daily lifestyle activities will find a companion with the realme 7i. The device equips with 64MP quad-camera setup that captures every style, large display with a 90Hz refresh rate and large-capacity 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology. The realme 7i can be availed through Globe’s Plan 999, with zero cashout. The realme 7i, whose postpaid availability is exclusive at Globe, is joining the strong lineup of free phones under ThePLAN 999. It also comes with a free 10,000 mAh realme Powerbank 2i. New and existing Globe subscribers can avail of the plans that cover all aforementioned devices.

“We at realme join everybody in hoping that 2021 will be a year of fresh starts, new opportunities, and achieved goals. For this reason, we are very happy to share that Globe Postpaid customers can now take on new endeavors and adventures this year with a realme device of their choice via a Globe Postpaid Plan. We look forward to being a part of your 2021,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

realme Philippines’ entry into the postpaid market is a testament to its commitment to making its products more accessible to more Filipinos, partnering with key players in the mobile industry such as Globe.