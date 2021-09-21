Beware of this fake McDelivery website

There are links to phishing and fraudulent websites [see: http://ph-mcdelivery.online, https://www.ph-mcdonalds. online/] that are currently circulating identifying itself to be the official McDonald’s Philippines delivery website, offering special discounts and promos.

McDonald’s Philippines released an advisory in its Facebook page advising customers that this is not their official delivery website, nor is it recognized or related to McDonald’s. The brand has been vigilant against such fraudulent activities such as selling counterfeit products online to these kinds of websites that aim to collect one’s payment details.

The company is committed to ensure the safety of our consumers not just when they enjoy their favorite McDonald’s meals, but also as they share credentials when they use its various eCommerce platforms. The public is likewise encouraged to be extra careful and to conduct transactions only on official and verified sites. To confirm official McDonald’s Philippines sites, or to report fraudulent websites, one can email writeus@ph.mcd.com, and to the proper authorities at operations@ipophil.gov.ph.

Please be reminded that McDonald’s products are only offered and sold in the official platforms and partners as follows: the official McDelivery website [mcdelivery.com.ph], the official McDonald’s PH App, the official McDonald’s Facebook [facebook.com/McDo.ph] page, Grab, foodpanda, Lazada, pickaroo and GLife.