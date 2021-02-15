BGYO’s debut single “The Light” surpasses 100,000 streams on Spotify

Love for BGYO is reaching fever pitch as its debut single under Star Music, “The Light,” surpassed 100,000 streams in less than two weeks after its release on music streaming giant Spotify.

Composed by Rogan and Ddank with lyrics from BGYO and District, the new P-Pop boy group’s single has a message of empowerment and hope that strongly encourages self-love among the youth today.

BGYO’s latest milestone on Spotify follows a string of successful online achievements, including massive viewership for “The Light”’s music video, which has already garnered 1.2 million views on YouTube and 460,000 views on its Facebook page.

Originally called the SHA Boys, BGYO was launched last January 29, along with their debut single and its music video. The group composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate first earned praises with their performances on “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To,” which have also earned over a million views.

Aside from the latest achievement, the dance challenge of ‘The Light’ is also trending on Tiktok.