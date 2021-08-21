BGYO Drops Sophomore Single “The Baddest”

Fast-rising P-Pop group BGYO has a fresh anthem for fans as it drops its sophomore single “The Baddest,” which captures the group’s ideals of a modern dream girl – a captivating mind, confidence, and personality beyond her beauty.

The song was composed and written by The Aristocrat and TC Mack with help from ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, Gelo Rivera, and Akira Morishita. It follows BGYO’s phenomenal debut “The Light,” which surpassed 1M streams on Spotify.

Prior to the release of their comeback single, BGYO landed on top of the Next Big Sound’s Pandora Predictions Chart last August 16 (Monday). Last May, the group debuted at No.2 of The Next Sound Big Sound.

The Next Big Sound’s Pandora Predictions Chart includes acts based on “their likelihood of success, as measured by our patented predictive algorithm,” including streaming on Pandora and social media buzz while the Next Big Sound Chart’s data compilation ” predicts which artists are to join the Billboard 200 chart for the first time within said a year,” according to Pandora Predictions’ official page.

Aside from releasing the single and music video, BGYO, as well as their sister group, BINI will appear in the “Happy Hallyu Day” virtual fest this August 28 and 29, 7 PM on the Philippine Kpop Convention Inc’s (PKCI) Facebook page. They are expected to perform their single “The Baddest,” some K-Pop songs, and play in K-Pop challenges.

“The Baddest” is now available for streaming at Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming sites while viewers and netizens can catch the music video on BGYO’s official Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. Listen to the song here : https://bfan.link/BGYOTheBaddest