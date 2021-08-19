Bianca Yao’s latest gaming smartphone gives her the power & speed of Mobile Legend’s Benedetta

With power and speed, you can change the game.

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), Benedetta, one of the game’s most dominant heroes, is known for her damage attacks combined with multiple dash abilities that kill opponents with a series of slashes.

For gamers like Bianca “Biancake” Yao, Infinix’s Chief Gaming Officer, flawlessly executing Benedetta’s signature Phantom Slash and Eye for an Eye to inflict maximum damage, evade attacks, and conquer MLBB requires a device with power and speed. “When playing demanding games such as MLBB, you cannot afford jitter, lag, and delays. You snooze, you lose. You need a phone with a high-performance processor, a high capacity RAM, and a responsive touchscreen that keeps up with your gameplay.”

Just as Benedetta relies on her trusty sword Alecto in battle, Bianca depends on Infinix’s latest budget flagship smartphone, the NOTE 10 Pro, while playing MLBB. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor with 8GB RAM, which provides intelligent speed uplift during resource-intensive games, the device sports a 6.95” Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate that not only delivers a brilliant visual experience but responds quickly to touch commands for swift, efficient, and accurate offense and defense.

The NOTE 10 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge, taking advantage of Helio G90T’s enhanced power efficiency for extended gameplay. If these features weren’t enough, the smartphone has an impressive 64MP Ultra Night camera that shoots incredible photos even in low-light conditions.

Bianca showcases the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro’s maximum mobile gaming capability in an action-packed digital video recently launched on the Company’s Facebook page.

The smartphone’s impressive specs are on full display in the video as players experience the most immersive gaming experiences where the virtual and the real merge to amplify their abilities. “While strategy and skill are essential in playing your favorite mobile games, you need powerful hardware with responsive software to keep up with your reflexes. The Infinix NOTE 10 Pro, available on Lazada for Php 9,990, not only rises to the occasion but even boosts gameplay to emerge victorious over opponents.”