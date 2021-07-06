Infinix Chief Gaming Officer Bianca Yao teases the Philippine launch of the HOT 10S MLBB Limited Edition Smartphone

In the first episode of the Infinix Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Showdown on the Infinix Mobile Facebook Page, which featured a match between the company’s Chief Gaming Officer Bianca “Biancake” Yao and popular gaming live streamer Jhanzen “Bulldog” Latorre, each leading a team of Infinix fans and Team Bulldog emerging triumphant, Bianca showed off a specially designed HOT 10S smartphone emblazoned with the word “LEGENDARY” at the back.

It was a limited edition HOT 10S resulting from the close collaboration of Infinix and MLBB. While it was a rare item available in Indonesia for only a short period, Bianca confirmed it would be coming to the Philippines this month.

Positioned as today’s best budget gaming phone, the original version of the HOT 10S became a hot commodity after it was launched in the Philippines last month. It comes packed with powerful specs like the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset, a smooth and highly responsive 6.82” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 48MP triple HD camera with AI and Super Nightscape imaging, and a 6,000 mAh battery that can provide 76 hours of calling time on a single charge.

The original version is currently available on Shopee and brick-and-mortar stores nationwide for Php 5,990 (4GB+64GB memory) and Php 6,990 (6GB+128GB memory). Bianca confirmed that the Company would reveal the local availability details of the limited edition HOT 10S MLBB version in the next episode of the Infinix MLBB Showdown on July 9, 5 pm on the Infinix Mobile Facebook Page.

Infinix HOT 10S specs