Big brands share how Shopee helps their business grow online

With the pandemic causing significant changes in consumer shopping behavior, brands ramp up their marketing efforts by expanding their presence on e-commerce platforms like Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. With the surge of online shoppers fueling the need for digital transformation, three brands share how they remain top-of-mind while establishing themselves as a strong player in the digital space through the support of Shopee’s ecosystem.

Unilever

Unilever has continued to optimize its marketing strategy based on what’s most relevant to shoppers and what will help address their present needs. Through Shopee, the brand provided Filipino shoppers with safe access to a wide range of personal care, home care, and food essentials. Timely feedback from shoppers is now easier to enrich their online shopping experience while also maximizing the full suite of in-app solutions within the Shopee platform, such as search, affiliate marketing, and livestreams. With these strategies, Unilever recorded a 23x uplift in orders and achieved a 15x increase in shop views during its Beauty that Cares Super Brand Day campaign in August 2020.

This growth even transcended into their ‘Malasakit for all’ mission to help communities and partners during the pandemic, with Unilever contributing to the first Shopee Bayanihan Frontliner package in 2020 to step up support for Filipino frontliners.

Jackie Manago Nepomuceno, Digital Commerce Marketing at Unilever Philippines, said, “We see Shopee as a strategic partner in driving a streamlined shopping experience for the omnichannel shopper. We partner closely with retailers, such as Shopee, in making our brands and products available for purchase. Through strong collaboration, we can design a unique, relevant, and seamless shopping experience with new and existing shoppers.”

INSPI

Clothing brand INSPI launched an official Shopee store to reach a wider target market and interact more with their shoppers. Using Shopee’s informative seller center and interactive in-app features such as Shopee Live and Shopee Feed, INSPI can now broadcast new and best-selling products to over 625,000 followers on their Shopee account. They also used these features to show the best deals during big campaigns. At its Super Brand Day last October, the brand recorded 13x more orders compared to an average day.

Kathryn Joyce Navalta, Senior Account Officer at INSPI, said, “Our partnership with Shopee has boosted our brand’s growth, despite the ongoing pandemic. Shopee’s innovative in-app features helped us reach more shoppers and better engage with them regularly. We will continue to work with Shopee to provide our shoppers with the best shopping experience.”

OPPO

Leading global smart device company, OPPO, considers its partnership with Shopee as a chance to capture countless opportunities in the e-commerce industry by taking full advantage of the platform’s ecosystem. They are now able to reach a whole new audience in a very engaging way through Shopee’s in-app marketing tools such as live streams, chats, and Shopee Feed. OPPO has experienced great success on the platform, as seen during Shopee’s Super Brand Day last September 2020 where the brand recorded a 17x increase in sales.

Jenny Liu, Operations Director at OPPO Philippines, said, “Our partnership with Shopee allows us to keep growing and satisfying our customers even with targeted efforts. We know the importance of gaining the full trust of our shoppers, and will keep refining our online store on Shopee to provide the best services and products.”

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “We are glad to see our brand partners like Unilever, OPPO, and INSPI achieve significant growth since joining our platform. We leave no stone unturned in finding innovative ways to support our partners’ growth, and this is how we commit to supporting our partner brands through their e-commerce journey.”

And in line with providing customers more ways to access brands easily, the Shopee 5.5 Brands Festival is happening until May 5. Shoppers can expect discounts up to 90% off, flash deals up to 50% off, free shipping with no minimum spend, and 50% cashback from crowd favorites such as OPPO, Vivo, Realme, Colgate, Abbott, L’Oreal Paris, Enfagrow, Procter & Gamble, Olay, Unilever, Nestle, Colourette Cosmetics, and Maybelline.

Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive perks from ShopeePay. Get all-day free shipping vouchers and 55% cashback, both with no minimum spend. Buy ₱10 worth of data for ₱1, ₱5 load for only ₱1, and ₱10 load for only ₱5 with ShopeePay. Pay bills on Shopee and get up to 25% cashback, capped at 150 coins.

For more information on the Shopee 5.5 Brands Festival, visit https://shopee.ph/m/5-5-2. Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.