Big, juicy, flavorful: that’s why Filipinos love the Jollibee Champ

Filipinos love to eat, and one of their favorite foods has to be a tasty and satisfying burger. Burgers are loved by many, especially when it’s big and beefy, because it gives the best taste and fills you up pretty fast.

While there are other big burgers around, one burger that has stood the test of time is the Jollibee Champ. Truly, the Champ is one iconic burger that real burger lovers will never stop craving for! It’s not only big, but it’s also juicy and flavorful because of its outstanding and delicious 1/3-pound patty made with 100% pure beef. When you want a great burger, you can’t go wrong with the Champ.

What’s even better is that you can enjoy the Jollibee Champ in three different yet equally satisfying ways. There’s the Classic Champ, which everyone knows and loves. There’s the fan-favorite Amazing Aloha Champ, which turns up the flavor even more with a tasty slice of pineapple and honey mustard dressing that gives the burger a sweet and tangy kick. Then there’s the Bacon Champ, which enhances the whole experience with savory and crispy strips of bacon.

Ready to give in? Check out Jollibee’s official Facebook and YouTube page for their latest digital video featuring the Big, Juicy, and Flavorful Champ.

“Burger lovers can rest assured that Jollibee always has their cravings in mind with the big, juicy, and flavorful Classic Champ, Amazing Aloha Champ, and Bacon Champ” said Cathleen Capati, AVP for Marketing – Bestsellers Category at Jollibee.

Get your burger fix with the Champ, Amazing Aloha Champ, and Bacon Champ at your nearest Jollibee today! The Champ is available solo for Php 150, the Bacon Champ for Php 189, and the Amazing Aloha Champ for Php 199. Have these safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru, Take Out, and Dine-In.

For more info and updates on Jollibee products, like Jollibee Philippines on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter and Instagram.