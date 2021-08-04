Big promos to check out at the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Deals Sale

If you love the thrill of discovering the best deals and discounts, you need to check out Shopee’s flash deals. Flash deals offer big price drops, but here’s the catch—you’ll have to be quick about it, since these are available in limited quantities for a limited time only.

Until August 8, plenty of exciting promos await at the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Deals Sale. If you’re shopping for essentials for your family during this time, you can enjoy discounts up to 90% off and more exclusive deals such as:

Midnight Flash Deals

Since flash deals are limited, you’ll have to stay up if you want to be the first to snag the best discounts. Set your alarm clock daily to wait for the biggest flash deals to drop from 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM. Who knew midnight shopping could be this exciting?

Daily ₱8 Deals

At the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Deals Sale, you can enjoy deals for as low as ₱8. Head on over to ₱8 Daily Flash Deals on your Shopee homepage to find the best flash deals of the day. If your desired flash deals aren’t live yet, click “Remind Me” to receive a notification once it’s available. Make sure your internet’s quick and stable, because you definitely won’t want to miss out.

Free shipping with no minimum spend

Going shopping for groceries and other essentials? To make the most out of your shopping spree, don’t forget to check for free shipping vouchers. Bonus tip: before you check out, see if your order is eligible for other platform or shop vouchers. Apply these vouchers to your purchase to enjoy even bigger savings.

A chance to claim up to 70,000 coins

Secure discounts for your next purchases and win up to 70,000 coins by playing Shopee Quiz. On August 5 and 6, at 7:20 PM, head on over to the Shopee Quiz page at https://shopee.ph/m/shopee- quiz. The prize pool will be divided among players who answer all questions correctly during the game.

A shot at winning ₱10,000

Join Shopee’s #ShopeeMegaLook Raffle for a chance to be one of the five lucky winners of ₱10,000. To participate, simply update your Facebook profile picture with the #ShopeeMegaLook Facebook Frame, which you can get at https://bit.ly/ShopeeFBFrame88 . Next, take a screenshot. Until August 8, submit your entry through the Google Form at https://shp.ee/nzrv8yd. Winners will be announced on August 18.

Exclusive ShopeePay deals

Top up your ShopeePay wallet through your debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners. Get up to 50% cashback when you pay your electricity, water, and internet bills with ShopeePay. Enjoy ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more; 10% off on mobile load; and flash deals on load and data for as low as ₱1.

Want more ShopeePay credits? To win up to ₱5,000 worth of ShopeePay credits, join the #BudolFinds challenge on Tiktok from July 26 to August 8. Just buy products from the Fashion, Food & Beverages, Electronics, Beauty/Personal Care, and Home categories on Shopee. Shoot a creative 30-second review and include the hashtag #BudolFinds in the caption.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.