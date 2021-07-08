BIG Rewards celebrates one million debit, credit cards

BIG Rewards (formerly known as AirAsia BIG Loyalty) is celebrating a major milestone in reaching the one millionth cardholder mark for its airasia Debit and Credit Cards.

To celebrate this achievement, BIG Rewards will be giving away one million BIG Points each to four lucky applicants from four countries where the airasia cards are present namely Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

The airasia Credit Cards offer great benefits which include earning BIG Points with every transaction, higher BIG Points earn rate on airasia.com, UNLI 0% instalment for 3 months and no annual fee for the first year. Cardholders will also enjoy an incredible welcome bonus of 8,000 BIG Points.

Spencer Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BIGLIFE Sdn Bhd said, “We’re extremely proud to achieve the one million mark for our co-brand cards. Through the cards, BIG Members can turn their everyday spending into BIG rewards as it is the fastest way to earn BIG Points. Today, we have many more avenues for BIG Members to use their BIG Points on beyond flights. Members can redeem a variety of lifestyle deals and send BIG Points to their loved ones via the BIG Points Transfer feature on the BIG Rewards app.”

“As we expand the usage of BIG Points as the most widely-used digital loyalty currency, we expect our cards to continue growing strongly, both in card issuance as well as card spending. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our partner banks – Hong Leong Bank Malaysia, PermataBank Indonesia, RCBC Philippines and Bangkok Bank Thailand for the partnership and trust,” added Spencer.

Arniel Vincent B. Ong, President and CEO of RCBC Bankard Services Corporation in the Philippines said, “We are one with BIGLIFE in celebrating this milestone. The impressive growth of the airasia Credit Card base in the Philippines was because of the strong partnership with BIGLIFE. We shall continue to work together to make sure that our airasia credit cardholders get the best customer experience and offers available in the market.”

Apply for the airasia Credit Card from 9 July till 31 August 2021 on airasiacards.com for a chance to win one million BIG Points!

Earlier in June, BIG Rewards launched its revamped BIG Xchange with enhanced features on its app. As a universal points exchange hub, BIG Xchange gives members the freedom to convert their desired points instantly on one single platform and redeem exclusive deals to enjoy more savings.