Birch Tree Fortifies Plastic Pollution Reduction Efforts

Dairy brand Birch Tree, manufactured by Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF), one of the Philippines’ leading food and beverage companies, was recently recognized as a ‘Plastic Neutral Brand’ by the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX), cementing its commitment to reducing plastic pollution.

As a certified plastic neutral brand, Birch Tree has balanced the plastic it uses in its packaging by recovering an equal amount of plastic waste and stopping it from polluting the environment. This will also reduce plastic waste flow into landfills and oceans.

“Environmental stewardship is a top priority for Birch Tree. We know that change takes time, but we are willing to rise to the challenge of making our packaging and processes as environmentally-friendly as possible,” said Greg Banzon, Chief Operating Officer, CNPF.

The Plastic Neutral Certification involved third-party auditors that allowed PCX to verify Birch Tree’s plastic footprint and offsets. This environmental accountability ensures that Birch Tree makes a sustainable impact.

Accounting firm Isla Lipana & Co verified that Birch Tree’s annualized plastic footprint from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 has been recovered and processed on behalf of the company. Birch Tree also received Plastic Credits to offset the equivalent volume of plastic waste from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020.

Birch Tree’s commitment to achieving plastic neutrality led to a partnership with PCX, the world’s first global, non-profit, fully integrated plastic offset platform. PCX offers a seamless, traceable, and effective solution to offsetting post-consumer plastics responsibly to ensure they don’t wind up in nature. PCX redirects plastic waste to the safest, most environmentally-preferred end destination using only processes that comply with international industry best practices.

‘Aling Tindera’ Waste-to-Cash Program

Birch Tree also supports PCX’s Aling Tindera Waste-to-Cash program, allowing sari-sari store owners to earn cash from collected post-consumer plastic waste.

The Aling Tindera Waste-to-Cash program also increases income opportunities for sari-sari store owners, most of whom are women. This aligns with Birch Tree’s goal to enhance Filipino micro-entrepreneurs’ lives.

“We have resolved to consider various options that allow us to have an impact now. Through the Aling Tindera Waste-to-Cash program, we not only provide people an avenue to monetize plastic waste but also educate young generations about the benefits of recycling and co-processing,” Banzon said.

“By building a strong network of women micro-entrepreneurs, who can be catalysts for sustainability in their respective communities, we hope to achieve the ultimate goal of having no plastic waste in nature,” he added.

Working towards a plastic waste-free future

As humanity launches into a collective effort to reduce the devastating impacts caused by plastic pollution, Birch Tree does its part by doing what it can to achieve a waste-free future.

“Globally, 91% of plastic waste goes unrecycled. About 79% of all plastic waste ends up in landfills or nature as litter. Through our partnership with PCX, we are optimistic that we are doing our part to repurpose our plastic wastes while also empowering local communities to help reduce pollution before it can enter the environment,” Banzon said.