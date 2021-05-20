BLACKPINK’s LISA and Astro’s CHA EUN-WOO are the Faces of New #PENSHOPPEeverywear Collection

Korean Wave leaders Lisa Manoban of BLACKPINK and idol-actor Cha Eun-Woo prove that the time and place for top-tier casual fashion moments is anytime and anywhere, as the faces of the newest #PENSHOPPEeverywear Collection.

The #PENSHOPPEeverywear Collection promises comfort and style through elevated everyday fashion pieces that you can mix and match, and it’s here to dress you up for wherever you need to be any day.

Offering a variety of items for head-to-toe fashion needs, the collection brings forth a new set of essential caps, bucket hats, graphic tees, statement polos, chic skirts, a wide range of cozy shorts, classic jeans, trendy track pants, stylish slip-ons and shoes, and accessories.

The #PENSHOPPEeverywear styles worn by Lisa and Cha Eun-Woo are exclusively available on penshoppe.com starting May 20.

The rest of the collection is available in Penshoppe stores nationwide and on official Penshoppe stores on Shopee, Lazada, and Zalora starting May 21.