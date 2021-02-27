Boost your beauty routine with top skincare, makeup, and more from the Shopee 3.3 Mega Beauty Sale

We all love our holy grail skincare and makeup products, but incorporating a little change to your regimen can give you something new to look forward to. A new face mask, for instance, can give you that extra squeaky clean feeling for your weekend pamper sesh. Meanwhile, a new highlighter can elevate your daily makeup look.

Switch things up and treat yourself to a beauty haul this weekend without hurting your wallet! The Shopee 3.3 Mega Beauty Sale offers discounts up to 90% off this February 28.

Looking for new products to add to your beauty routine? Check out these must-haves from Shopee’s first mega sale of the year:

Make your skin glow with these highly-rated skincare products

The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Mask

Start off your skincare routine with a deep cleanse. The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask is formulated with bamboo charcoal, green tea leaves, and organic tea tree oil. Use at least once a week to remove oil and dirt buildup from your pores.

Paula’s Choice BHA

Next, target your breakouts by giving Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting BHA Liquid Exfoliator a try. This product removes sebum and dead skin cells clogging pores. Its mild, fragrance-free formula is perfect for sensitive skin.

The Ordinary Niacinamide

Treat all your post-breakout dark spots with The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. This cult-favorite serum brightens the skin tone and reduces sebum production. Apply during your morning and evening skincare routines for the best results.

Olay Regenerist Duo

Keep aging at bay with Olay’s Regenerist Power Duo. The Micro-Sculpting Cream keeps skin plump and firm, while White Radiance Essence reduces dark spots and evens out the skin tone.

Belo Tinted Sunscreen

Lock all your skincare products in with a tinted sunscreen. Belo SunExpert Tinted Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA++++ broad-spectrum protection against harmful UV rays. It’s also non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and dermatologically tested, so it’s perfect for everyday use.

Enhance your natural beauty with products makeup artists love

Teviant Face Palette

Begin your makeup routine with the Teviant Face Palette in Deity Dust. Each palette contains highlighters, contour, and cheek and lip powders. The product melts seamlessly onto the skin, leaving a velvety finish.

Essence Duo Highlighter

Add a little sparkle with the Essence Good Vibes Good Memories Duo Highlighter, which combines peach and pink shades to mimic a natural glow. Lightly dust the highlighter onto your cheeks, brow bone, and nose.

Perfect Diary Loose Powder

Finally, remove any excess shine with Perfect Diary PerfectStay Loose Powder. This weightless and translucent powder locks in concealer and foundation for a flawless finish. Its silky, non-drying formula won’t cake your makeup!

Elevate your self-care ritual with these tried-and-tested bath and body essentials

Garnier Body Lotion

Body skincare is equally important. Garnier Light Complete Body Lotion is enriched with lemon essence to brighten your complexion and strengthen your skin’s protective barrier. It’s hydrating but non-sticky.

Cream Silk Conditioner

Tame your rebellious tresses with Cream Silk Triple Keratin Rescue Ultimate Straight Conditioner. This product contains keratin to smooth frizz, revive damaged strands, and bring life back to your hair.

Buy these products and more at Shopee’s 3.3 Mega Beauty Sale this February 28 and enjoy discounts up to 90% off. Don’t forget to top up and use ShopeePay to enjoy additional perks!

For more information on the best deals during the 3.3-4.4 Mega Shopping Sale, Shopee’s first mega sale of the year, visit https://shopee.ph/m/3-3.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.