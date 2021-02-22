Boost your daily health rituals with Locally Superfruits

Staying at home and adjusting to the new normal over the past several months has led many of us to incorporate self-care practices, as a way to recharge mentally, emotionally and even physically. Simple things, like breathing exercises or eating clean and healthy, can give us a much-needed and well-deserved boost. Because of the times, giving yourself some love and attention should actually become more than just a daily reminder on your phone, but a ritual – a time you hold sacred for yourself.

Giving you a supercharged boost for your daily health rituals, Locally Superfruits are packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals, and other nutrients for a super you. Using fruits sourced from farms around the country, the three flavors – Passiontastic, Mangosteencredible and Wondragonful – give you everything you need from nature’s superhealers.

Locally Superfruits Passiontastic

Helping you kick your sugar habit is Locally Passiontastic. A sugar buster proudly grown in Quezon, passionfruit improves insulin sensitivity and helps regulate blood sugar levels. One glass of this juice is loaded with potassium for heart health, fiber for digestion and Vitamin C for immunity.

Locally Superfruits Mangosteencredible

Known as the queen of fruits, mangosteen is famously used as natural medicine in different parts of Southeast Asia. Rich in a powerful cardio-protective antioxidant called “xanthones,” Locally Mangosteencredible, which sources its main ingredient from Davao, can help boost heart health and immunity, decrease inflammation and even fight cancer.

Locally Superfruits Wondragonful

Nature’s wonder detox, dragonfruit is known to enhance digestion and nourish growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Using dragonfruit sourced from farms in Baler, Nueva Ecija and Isabela, Locally Wondragonfruit is rich in antioxidants, which can help prevent conditions like gout and arthritis.

With Locally Superfruits as part of your daily health and self-care ritual, you can keep give yourself a supercharged boost with #NaturesSuperHealers.

Locally Superfruits are available in 1L bottles and in three flavors (Passiontastic, Mangosteencredible and Wondragonful) for Php120.00, in all leading supermarkets nationwide and major e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.