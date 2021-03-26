Botanical infusions are natural blends for your health

Botanical infusions are often referred to as tea –which isn’t surprising since it’s what most of us are familiar with. Technically speaking though, true teas are made from the leaves of a specific plant, Camellia sinensis, and only include black, green, white, oolong, and pu-erh in its roster. Using other plants and plant parts then takes us to the domain of botanical or herbal infusions.

Containing leaves, barks, roots, seeds, flowers, and fruits of different plants that are valued for their therapeutic properties, botanical infusions have a long history that dates back to ancient China and Egypt where they were served as drinks for both enjoyment and medicinal purposes.

Popular for its signature Botanic Infusions, Filipino plant-based brand Sekaya, helps breakdown what botanical infusions are all about, and how the ingredients and their respective healing abilities make for flavorful drinks that can help keep you healthy and well.

Botanical infusions can be made from one plant part, multiple parts of one plant, or a blend of different plant types. Botanical blends in particular, combine different plants based on their traditional uses, keeping in mind how these benefits can complement each other to address a certain health concern. Let’s take chamomile flowers, licorice root, and cinnamon bark as examples. Chamomile flowers are known to help relax the digestive muscles, licorice root has been traditionally used to calm an upset stomach, while cinnamon bark helps reduce gassiness and bloating. It makes sense then to put these three botanicals together to create a synergized infusion that can help alleviate stomach discomforts.

Aside from plants’ and herbs’ traditional uses, some brands like Sekaya go further when it comes to selecting ingredients that make up their botanical infusions. It’s always good to have scientific studies and research backing what the botanicals have long been used for, and especially important for consumers who often purchase these to support their specific health goals.

According to Dr. Eca Lorenzo, Internal Medicine doctor and Functional Medicine practitioner, “Scientific research has been able to confirm the traditional uses of many plants. For example, some herbs used to treat infections like cough and colds, have indeed been found to possess anti-viral or antibacterial properties. Herbs used to treat pain or fever actually do have anti-inflammatory effects.”

She points out, “Such findings from research allows us to combine different herbs and plants into synergistic blends to address specific needs or goals. These studies also help confirm the safety and tolerability of such plants or herbs for human consumption.”

If you’re wondering if infusions are difficult to prepare, don’t worry, they aren’t. By definition, an infusion is a drink made by placing the ingredients into a liquid. It’s the same as making tea, letting the botanicals steep in hot water (usually in a teabag or in an infuser if you prefer the loose-leaf kind) – basically waiting for a period of time before you remove them. The action of steeping allows the botanicals to release their phytoactives, providing you with health-promoting benefits as well as flavor and aroma.

Convenient and enjoyable, botanical infusions offer benefits and flavor profiles for your needs and preferences, helping you be more intentional with your health choices.

