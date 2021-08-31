Boy Abunda’s “The Best Talk” Marks New Season; Angel Locsin Takes The Hot Seat In Premier Episode

The King of Talk Boy Abunda is back for another season of “The Best Talk,” streaming on kumu via FYE channel every Saturday night beginning September 4.

Taking the virtual hot seat in the premiere episode is Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, who is all set to chat with Boy about her recent wedding with film producer Neil Arce.

“The Best Talk” season 3 has a new segment ‘Kumu Fast Talk,’ a digital version of ‘Fast Talk’ that the seasoned host popularized in his “Tonight with Boy Abunda” talk show on ABS-CBN.

The hourly digital program will also feature a kumu version of Masterclass dubbed “Boy Abunda Sessions,” which will discuss helpful topics such as public speaking and making a name in the showbiz industry.

Other segments to look forward to are ‘Balitang Kumu’ which gives a quick rundown of the latest happenings in and outside kumu, and ‘’Kumu Feature’ with the top streamers of the week, campaign winners, new talents, and streamers to watch out for.

“The Best Talk” will also have its own version of ‘Spill Your Guts’ via the ‘Bare or Dare’ segment and will identify the 10 most fascinating people of 2021 towards the end of the year.

Make sure to eavesdrop on the exciting conversations in the new season of “The Best Talk,” streaming every Saturday at 8:30 pm starting September 4 on FYE channel on kumu. Download the kumu app and follow @fyechannel (app.kumu.ph/fyechannel). For more details, follow @fyechannel on Instagram.

