BPCI hosts virtual send off for BBP Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) gives a special virtual send-off to Binibining Pilipinas – Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo on her quest to capture this year’s Miss Grand International crown.

Held on Friday, February 19, the online program showered Bernardo with love and support from the reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens and members of the press. Samantha’s mom also made a surprise online appearance to wish her luck on the international pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27, 2021.

During the event, Samantha shared on her thoughts on her participation in an international pageant during the time of worldwide pandemic.

For a moment, with the pandemic happening, medyo nag-isip din ako: does it really makes sense for me to join a pageant now? But with the support of the people behind me, I felt that this makes sense. At the end of the day, sabi ko, ilalaban ko ito,” Bernardo said.

If it’s not me, who? If it’s not now, when?” she added.

Bernardo also gamely responded to questions from media, which range from her experiences during her Binibini stint, her preparations for the upcoming international pageant, up to her personal advocacies.

Bernardo is a spokesperson of Malaria Free Philippines, which partners with the Department of Health and Kilusan Ligtas Malaria to fully eradicate malaria in the country by 2030. She will be carrying this advocacy as she competes in the international pageant and aims to acquire the country’s first-ever Miss Grand International title.

Bernardo is set to leave for Bangkok on February 24, 2021.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors.

