Bragais Footwear steps up global presence through FedEx SME network

For the burgeoning Jojo Bragais shoe enterprise, being the official footwear sponsor of the recently held 69th Miss Universe pageant was an auspicious opportunity not only to showcase Filipino talent but also grow its brand and further expand their global market.

Locally, the Jojo Bragais brand gained recognition for offering expertly designed shoes that combine style and utmost comfort. This is why many Filipino beauty pageant winners, including international celebrities, swear by Bragais shoes.

The Bragais shoe design process is unique. According to Jojo Bragais, “While the usual route begins with a shoe sketch, we do it the other way around. We create the shoes first and then test them to get a feel if they’re good or not. Our pieces should be able to reliably carry the wearer whether on stage, the runway, or when they go out and perform their duties.”

Following his achievement in the Miss Universe Pageant, Jojo intends to continue growing the business so that more customers can experience the distinction of their creations. In fact, prior to the pandemic, there were plans of setting up mall-based stores, but he laid these aside since, through an e-commerce platform, he was able to continue showcasing Bragais shoes to an even wider market

“E-commerce is the future of retail business. We will definitely strengthen our brand’s online presence,” said Jojo. To deliver his signature pieces to customers across the world, he is counting on FedEx.

Jojo recounts how FedEx helped him fulfill commitments to the Miss Universe Pageant. “It was truly challenging. Together with my team of 60 craftsmen, we had to design and create 300 pairs of shoes all in a span of 10 days. And when it came to shipping the items to Florida, USA, the fast and reliable shipping solutions of FedEx enabled me to meet the tight deadline.”

With FedEx as a reliable logistics provider, Jojo is confident that his business can competently ride the digital wave and scale internationally.

FedEx is a strong advocate for the growth of small and medium enterprises across the Asia Pacific region with its seamless courier services, helping many local businesses grow and launch to foreign markets .

