Break barriers at the Smart 5G Experiential Zone in Molito, Alabang on February 26 to 28

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is making it simpler and easier for subscribers to experience and enjoy next-level speeds at the Smart 5G Experiential Zone in Molito Lifestyle Center, Alabang on February 26 to 28.

The first in a series of caravans around the country, the Smart 5G Experiential Zone features special discounts, rebates, and premium treats when you avail a Smart Signature 5G Plan.

Customers may also get exclusive freebies and as much as P2,000 discount on a variety of Smart 5G-certified phones including Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Huawei and Vivo.

Smart subscribers can also head to the zone to upgrade their SIM for free and participate in exciting activities like a one-of-a-kind VR experience powered by Smart 5G.

The Smart 5G Experiential Zone is just one of the ways the mobile services provider enables Filipinos to experience 5G, the latest evolution of wireless communications which offers superfast data speeds and fiber-like low latency.

With Smart 5G, subscribers may upload and download heavy files in seconds, stream high-resolution videos seamlessly, play online games without noticeable lag, and benefit from other cutting-edge apps and services on their smartphone.

Leader in 5G

Smart is at the forefront of the 5G revolution in the Philippines with the continued nationwide roll-out of its ultrafast 5G network, which includes strategic sites in Metro Manila, Boracay, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, New Clark City in Pampanga, and Rizal.

Smart’s 5G rollout complements the mobile services provider’s extensive 4G/LTE and 3G network in the country, already considered the fastest in the Philippines by third-party mobile internet analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, noted in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines* that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

* Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report November 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – September 28, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.