Brentville International Community wins at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021

Brentville International Community is establishing its stature as a true embodiment of thoughtful Southern living, winning recently at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021 under the Residential Development category in the Philippines. Asia Pacific Property Awards honors the best of the best in architecture, interior design, real estate and property development in the region.

“We are constantly changing the landscape of suburban living by providing our residents with thoughtful designs and well-planned development. This is to make sure that Brentville community lives in a healthy and thriving place to strengthen their community spirit,” said Filinvest Alabang, Inc. (FAI) First Vice President and Prestige Brand Head Eduardo Gonzalez.

Brentville was recognized for its idyllic balance of upscale urban and suburban living. The vast open spaces within the Brentville neighborhood and its recreational facilities allows families to embrace a healthier well-being and an accessible urban escape. Located at Mamplasan, Binan, Laguna, it is just a 2-minute drive away from Mamplasan toll exit in South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and an easy drive from Alabang Business District and Makati via the Skyway and SLEX. Its location gives better accessibility to reputable hospitals, business institutions and retail centers where shopping and dining are within easy access for every family.

Clusters in Brentville are thoroughly planned to cater to your preferences and needs with each of it exuding a unique character. The Arborage, the newest cluster, provides a better option to be the right address for sophisticated families with lot sizes that range from 200 to 300 square meters. Sitting on a vast 54-hectare prime property, it is a nature-inspired pocket community covered with natural vegetation such as trees and other ornamental plants.

Meridien, Sunshine Place, West Parc, and Woodmore Spring offer prime lots with areas ranging from 300 to 1,400 square meters. These residential clusters have their own first-class amenities and artistic architectural design with elegant features. The bigger cuts provide the residents ample space to build their dream homes with sophistication. Townhomes and modernized ready-for-occupancy homes with refurbished look in the Prominence II are perfect for residents who want a more laid back and relaxed kind of living. It also provides a haven for foreigners and retirees and is accredited by the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA). These developments are under the Condominium Certificate of Title (CCT).

Brentville is a self-contained community, and it is continuously revitalizing its residential spaces to become a world class standard. The newly developed entryway that welcomes residents and visitors had an improved aesthetics, making the Cluster Gates of the Arborage Clubhouse, Prominence II Clubhouse, and West Parc Lawn pristine and welcoming. The Village Front is envisioned to be a commercial hub that serves as a venue for restaurants, stores, coffee shops, and other essential establishments that offer convenience to the residents.

“We are grateful for this recognition as this is a testament of our dedication in providing a quality lifestyle for the community. This is an inspiration for us to continue building homes with best possible living experience for generations,” said Filinvest Alabang, Inc. (FAI) First Vice President for Project Development and Marketing, Daphne Mae Orda-Sanchez.

Brentville International Community being part of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021 is truly a milestone. This international award-giving body is open to residential and commercial property professionals around the globe. They celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines.