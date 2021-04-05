BRIA Homes continues to expand digital capabilities to serve homebuyers’ needs

Filipinos make up for a significant percentage of the world’s online population, with millions of tech-savvy users flooding social media sites and gaming lounges every second of every day. While this might be considered an addiction, what it really is, is the Filipino spirit—in this case, the ability to adapt to new technologies brought about by the changing times.

As the pandemic continues to surge unabated, with the need to shelter in place becoming more urgent, doing business digitally has not only become more convenient—it has become imperative. For this reason, BRIA Homes remains resolute in containing the spread of COVID by adopting digital measures that serve customers while keeping them safe and socially distanced.

To date, BRIA Homes offers a wide array of digital options through its partnership with local banks like Maybank, BDO, Unionbank, PNB, Security Bank, RCBC, and Metrobank. For contactless and cashless orders and payments, trusted e-wallets GCash, Paymaya, and All Easy may be utilized. These also provide BRIA homeowners the means for hassle-free digital transactions such as remittances and amortization payments.

However, these services are only viable because all BRIA communities have reliable internet connections. With the pandemic reshaping work and study modes, connectivity is key to keeping work disruptions to a minimum. Remote learning must also be supported by steadfast technological support.

Finally, as BRIA Homes keeps clients and residents safe through digital processing, BRIA also frees prospective homeowners from the health risks of onsite viewing trips. To check out BRIA Homes’ various house models, they are advised to avail of BRIA’s 360 Virtual Tours in www.bria.com.ph and inquire online through its Facebook page at www. Facebook.com/BriaHomesInc.

Prospective investors may also attend digital open-house events and live-selling so that those looking to invest in new house-and-lot units can do so while adhering to safety protocols.

BRIA house and lot units may be purchased through flexible payment options like the Pag-Ibig Housing Loan, and loans from partner banks. Online reservations can be done through BRIA’s official reservation page.

