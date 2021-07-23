Bria Homes hailed as Top Developer in Mindanao, Pag-IBIG Fund’s Stakeholders’ Report says

Affordable housing developer BRIA Homes recently garnered acclaim when it was named the Top Housing Developer in Mindanao in the Pag-IBIG Fund’s Annual Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report for the year 2020. This was announced last June 4 in a virtual event attended by property developers, major stakeholders and industry players, and other Pag-IBIG partner-institutions nationwide.

Every year, the Pag-IBIG Fund’s Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report acknowledges organizations, companies, and individuals that have contributed to the vast accomplishments of Pag-IBIG Fund in the past year.

And for the year 2020, BRIA Homes not only nailed the title of number one developer in Mindanao, it was also cited among Pag-IBIG Fund’s top partner-housing developers per area: Top 7 Developer in North Luzon; Top 7 Developer in the National Capital Region (NCR), and Top 8 in South Luzon.

Barely a month later, in July 1, BRIA Homes also snagged prestigious 2021 Real Estate Asia Awards in two categories: “Affordable Housing Developer of the Year” and Open Space Development of the Year”.

Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of Golden MV Holdings, BRIA Homes first set out to help address the serious backlog in mass housing projects in the country. It has since taken great strides as a reliable developer of affordable but superior quality homes and condominium units, earning the status of “Filipinos’ home of choice”.

It is a well-deserved reputation for BRIA Homes, which has helped ordinary Filipinos fulfill their dream of owning their own homes through its efficient formula: Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every Filipino.

BRIA Homes won Top Developer in Mindanao status for building projects in the following towns and cities in Mindanao: Digos, Tagum, Panabo, Carmen, and Maco in Davao; General Santos, South Cotabato; Kidapawan, Cotabato City; Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog, and Balingasag in Misamis Oriental; and Valencia and Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon.

To date, BRIA developments can likewise be found in the following areas in Luzon: Calamba, San Pablo, Alaminos, Calauan, and Sta. Cruz in Laguna; Teresa, Montalban, Binangonan, Baras, and Pililia in Rizal; Sta. Maria, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte, and Plaridel in Bulacan; San Fernando and Magalang in Pampanga; Mariveles and Hermosa in Bataan; Paniqui, Tarlac; Urdaneta and Alaminos in Pangasinan; Trece Martires and General Trias in Cavite; and Balayan, Lipa and Nasugbu in Batangas.

Finally, in Visayas, BRIA has built communities in Calbayog, Samar; Ormoc, Leyte; Dumaguete, Negros; Danao and Mactan in Cebu; and Pili, Iriga, and Naga in Camarines Sur.

BRIA Homes’ impressive growth may be credited to its developments’ strategic locations, its fine recreational amenities, the safety and security of its communities, and their proximity to essential destinations such as hospitals, schools, churches and retail hubs.

BRIA Homes has likewise been quick to adapt to the digital space. All BRIA communities have reliable internet services that enable its residents and homeowners to do business as they comply with current health protocols. BRIA’s digitalization and the affordability of its homes have also roused the keen interest of the millennials who now consider investing in their own BRIA homes as a great way to secure their future.

Proud of BRIA’s recent spate of accomplishments, Red Rosales, President of BRIA Homes, says that the company’s hardworking men and women are even more inspired now to help ordinary Filipinos acquire their own homes. “We are happy that BRIA’s significant contributions in the affordable housing sector are bearing fruit. These awards will serve to sustain us as we reach out to more Filipinos especially in these challenging times.”

Interested homebuyers can visit BRIA’s website for 360 virtual tours, or inquire online through the BRIA Facebook page. Reserving online is also made possible through BRIA’s online reservation page.

To make housing transactions easy and hassle-free for Filipinos, BRIA Homes currently offers flexible financial schemes and digital payment methods available locally and internationally through BRIA’s partner banks and e-wallets (All Easy, GCash, and PayMaya).