BRIA Homes honors its business partners with Its first-ever Virtual Annual Sales Awards

More than a year after the pandemic hit the planet, we realize that there is no aspect of our existence that it has not impacted. Apart from upending life as we know it, the crisis has spawned a real-life horror story that continues to unfold to this day.

However, there is one silver lining that can be gleaned from all this: the Philippine real estate industry proved to be incredibly resilient, rebounding faster than most from the enormous challenges that beset the economy.

For leading affordable housing developer BRIA Homes, in particular, recovery was as easy as staying true to its goal of providing affordable homes to Filipinos and harnessing the support of BRIA’s dedicated business partners – regional and nationwide – during the country’s most trying times.

With supreme gratitude as its catchphrase, BRIA Homes recently held their first-ever Nationwide Virtual Annual Sales Awards on February 10, 2021, a digital event that ran for two hours through a Zoom webinar and streamed directly through Facebook Live. It proved to be a propitious time for BRIA Homes to honor and give thanks to the various entities that helped them push forward despite the odds.

The virtual celebration was thoroughly entertaining from start to finish as BRIA recognized its top performing brokers, sales managers and property consultants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with certificates and special prizes. However, easily the most exciting moment during the occasion was the picking of the Grand Prize winner of a brand new BRIA Homes Elena House and Lot—none other than a lucky sales agent from Cagayan de Oro.

At the conclusion of The Virtual Annual Sales Awards, the organizers of BRIA Homes fun fête saw that it had served its purpose, which was to inspire BRIA’s stakeholders to bring homeownership closer to every hardworking Filipino.

