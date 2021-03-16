BRIA Homes honors its business partners with Its first-ever Virtual Annual Sales Awards

0 comment

More than a year after the pandemic hit the planet, we realize that there is no aspect of our existence that it has not impacted. Apart from upending life as we know it, the crisis has spawned a real-life horror story that continues to unfold to this day.

However, there is one silver lining that can be gleaned from all this: the Philippine real estate industry proved to be incredibly resilient, rebounding faster than most from the enormous challenges that beset the economy.

For leading affordable housing developer BRIA Homes, in particular, recovery was as easy as staying true to its goal of providing affordable homes to Filipinos and harnessing the support of BRIA’s dedicated business partners – regional and nationwide – during the country’s most trying times.

With supreme gratitude as its catchphrase, BRIA Homes recently held their first-ever Nationwide Virtual Annual Sales Awards on February 10, 2021, a digital event that ran for two hours through a Zoom webinar and streamed directly through Facebook Live. It proved to be a propitious time for BRIA Homes to honor and give thanks to the various entities that helped them push forward despite the odds.

The virtual celebration was thoroughly entertaining from start to finish as BRIA recognized its top performing brokers, sales managers and property consultants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with certificates and special prizes. However, easily the most exciting moment during the occasion was the picking of the Grand Prize winner of a brand new BRIA Homes Elena House and Lot—none other than a lucky sales agent from Cagayan de Oro.

At the conclusion of The Virtual Annual Sales Awards, the organizers of BRIA Homes fun fête saw that it had served its purpose, which was to inspire BRIA’s stakeholders to bring homeownership closer to every hardworking Filipino.

With a tried-and-tested formula of Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every Filipino, BRIA makes sure to give Filipinos a chance to invest and own their own property set in prime locations all over the Philippines.

Interested buyers can start their real estate journey by checking out BRIA Homes through its 360 Virtual Tours over on www.bria.com.ph. They may also visit the official BRIA Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BriaHomesInc for additional information.

Along with this, BRIA house and lot units may be purchased through flexible payment options like the Pag-Ibig Housing Loan, rent-to-own plans, and loans from partner banks. Online reservations may also be done through the official BRIA reservation page.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The superhero power of Beko’s PowerClean

Team Orange 0 comments
Vacuum cleaners are game changers in doing household chores. Using them is better and healthier because they absorb organisms and allergens that a broom and a dustpan can’t pick up.…

The power women at the City of Firsts are paving the way for the next generation of female leaders

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Quezon City’s famed Araneta City takes pride in its legacy of giving first and memorable lifestyle and entertainment experiences for the past decades. The pioneer commercial district in Metro Manila…

Teleperformance supports the next generation of marketing professionals at STRATMARK

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Teleperformance Philippines continues to support youth education through its partnership with the Philippine Marketing Association during the recently held Strategic Marketing Conference for Students (StratMark). StratMark, the first major youth…

Here’s how moms on the go can prepare healthy and delicious food for the family, according to Saab Magalona-Bacarro

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
It goes without saying that the ongoing pandemic has been tough on everyone. However, with more time at home, parents have a unique opportunity to spend more quality time with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone