BrightWin’s Virtual Fan Meet with Pinoys now available on Pay-Per-View on iWANTTFC

Fans of Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin can relive the fun and ‘kilig’ from the Thai stars’ first Philippine-exclusive virtual fan meet by streaming it via pay-per-view on iWantTFC.

Users in the Philippines can purchase “BrightWin Manila Live: The Virtual Fan Meet” for P99 on the iWantTFC website (iwanttfc.com) and watch it over and over in the next seven days upon purchase.

The show was made special by what fans called its “Pinoy flavor,” as Bright performed his cover of the classic hit “With A Smile,” while parols also lit up the stage and a jeepney was projected on the LED wall during the actors’ opening number.

The Thai stars also went out in their performances and gamely answered personal and career-related questions from fans.

Many fans also dubbed the event as BrightWin’s “best” fan meet because of its laidback setting and the surprises that catered to Filipinos.

Relive the fun and kilig from “BrightWin Manila Live: The Virtual Fan Meet” for only P99 on the iWantTFC website (iwanttfc.com). This is available only to users in the Philippines.

Download the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or enjoy watching it on a bigger screen through select smart TV brands, ROKU streaming devices, and Telstra TV for global users. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.

