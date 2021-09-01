Bring Home the Big Screen with Samsung & HBO GO

Miss the feeling of watching the latest films at the cinema? Samsung Philippines is giving you the next best thing – now’s the chance to bring the big screen experience home and get a 6-month subscription to the most anticipated blockbusters and award-winning series from HBO GO when you purchase select TVs.

Home to hits like Game of Thrones, HBO GO is first to premiere movies in the absence of theaters across the country. They brought us Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion during ECQ. Most recently, HBO GO débuted horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. There’s lots more to look forward to, like Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, will officially launch on the HBO GO platform on September 3.

Enjoy all these titles and more with the TV that brings you true-to-life immersive viewing, thanks to Samsung’s impressive upscaling technology, boosting any content to 4K or 8K resolution. And with Samsung’s signature Quantum Dot Technology, colors and details are brought to life for stunning and realistic imagery, you won’t even miss the cinemas.

Get six months of unlimited access to HBO GO’s library of films, series, documentaries, and more when you bring home the screen from Samsung – the world’s #1 TV manufacturer for 15 years. Visit an authorized Samsung dealer today.

Promo runs until November 31, 2021. For more information, visit samsung.com/ph.