Bring out your artistic side and Filipino pride through the Mi Bunny Design Contest!

Xiaomi Philippines is calling all artists and Mi Fans to showcase their creativity and national pride by designing the Xiaomi Philippines official Mi Bunny!

The Mi Bunny has been a significant icon of the Mi Community that has been widely popular among Mi Fans as it features in various campaigns. Now, each country will have their own Mi Bunny and Xiaomi is giving Mi Fans the chance to design the official Philippine Mi Bunny through the Mi Bunny Design Contest.

Full mechanics including the design template can be found in the official contest announcement in the Mi Community website. To enter, designs shall be posted on the comment section of the same Campaign thread in the Mi Community page post where Mi Fans also get to vote for their favorite designs. The top three most popular entries will go on to be shortlisted and Xiaomi Philippines will be choosing the winning design.

Exciting prizes also await the artist of the chosen design! The winner will be taking home a Redmi Note 10 5G, Mi Air Purifier 3H, Mi Air Fryer, Mi Bunny Toys and Xiaomi merchandise.

Submissions are currently open to any Filipino citizen who is 18 years old and above and has a genuine account in the Xiaomi Mi Community website. Deadline for submission of entries is on July 14 while voting period for the top three designs will be from July 15 to July 17.

Winners will be notified of the contest result by email and the results will be announced on Xiaomi’s website within the Winner Announcement Period.