Bring the luck in this Chinese New Year with a Festive Feast from Lemon Grass

0 comment

After arguably longest celebration of the Christmas season in the world, it’s time to shift our attention to the upcoming Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year has long been celebrated in the Philippines by the Chinese, Chinese-Filipinos, and even by full-blooded Filipinos themselves. As the country continues to battle a pandemic, we can still celebrate safely at the comforts of our home with the help of Lemon Grass’ variety of food offerings.

Lemon Grass Food Services Inc., a catering, canteen, and fine dining business specializing in gourmet Filipino and intercontinental food, upholds the spirit of sharing food and telling stories on the dinner table through its festive menu, livening up the celebration of a new year of fortune in the Chinese calendar.

Looking for something in a dozen like the 12 Chinese horoscope animals? Why not try Lemon Grass’ crème puff in a box of 12? – a creamy dessert glazed with caramel giving it a golden shine that resembles the shimmer of gold coins which represent riches and wealth in the Chinese culture. [insert pic here] Add the sweet and creamy mango crèpè to the dessert lineup — another Lemon Grass specialty—which is sure to light up your taste buds with the perfect balance of creaminess and sweetness.

Lemon Grass’ Fish salad is the perfect food for the health-conscious and for those who wish for prosperity this year
Next is the long-awaited main course. Fish is a must-have during every Chinese New Year as it brings an increase of prosperity, Luckily, Lemon Grass offers a classic favorite among health-conscious customers, fish salad with a side of vegetables and colorful garnish good for 10 to 15 people. Its fish fillet dishes in tartar sauce or lemon butter sauce can be shared with the neighbors when ordered in party trays that are good for 10 servings.

For these types of celebrations, you can never go wrong with dumplings. Dumplings are a symbol of wealth in the Chinese culture and legend says, the more dumplings you have in the New Year, the more money you’ll make. Luckily, Filipinos are no strangers to the Shumai or Siomai. Lemon Grass offers these locally recreated, deliciously steamed delicacies good enough for 10 people. And for the meat lovers, Lemon Grass offers chicken cordon bleu and chicken galantine, perfect partners for rice and catch-up conversations for the night.

Lemon Grass is committed to making every Filipino dinner table festive this coming Chinese New Year. Although admittedly, the pandemic has been making it challenging for us to continue our business, we feel that it is our duty to our employees to continue so that they can keep their jobs and have a stable source of income.  So, with every bite of our scrumptious food, you’re also making another family happy,” shares Lemon Grass owner Ray Anthony Cleofe.
This coming Year of The Ox, go ahead and greet everyone “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, consult Feng Shui experts for good luck, have your Chinese horoscope read, and don’t forget to indulge yourselves in good food as Lemon Grass is just one call or message away to make your meal celebrations at home prepared with love.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

#FightingHunger: Globe, Walang Iwanan Alliance raise P4.9M for poor communities

Team Orange 0 comments
Globe and Walang Iwanan Alliance (WIA) gave at least 14,000 food and rice packs to disadvantaged and underserved communities in Mandaluyong, Paranaque, San Juan and other cities and municipalities in…

Globe lights up the sky with ‘The Opening Act’ Drone Show

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Globe takes the excitement up a notch for all BLINKs eagerly awaiting <THE SHOW> by staging “The Opening Act,” a BLACKPINK-themed drone show last January 29. This is part of…

Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans now come with a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Escaping to a world of entertainment especially after a hard day’s work or during a well-deserved break is now simpler than ever as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart)…

Catch the reinvented concert experience with Globe: YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Concerts
One day to go for the much anticipated and biggest digital concert of Korea’s most sought-after girl group BLACKPINK. And you can experience this with Globe’s world-class connectivity in the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone