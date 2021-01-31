Bring the luck in this Chinese New Year with a Festive Feast from Lemon Grass

After arguably longest celebration of the Christmas season in the world, it’s time to shift our attention to the upcoming Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year has long been celebrated in the Philippines by the Chinese, Chinese-Filipinos, and even by full-blooded Filipinos themselves. As the country continues to battle a pandemic, we can still celebrate safely at the comforts of our home with the help of Lemon Grass’ variety of food offerings.

Lemon Grass Food Services Inc., a catering, canteen, and fine dining business specializing in gourmet Filipino and intercontinental food, upholds the spirit of sharing food and telling stories on the dinner table through its festive menu, livening up the celebration of a new year of fortune in the Chinese calendar.

Looking for something in a dozen like the 12 Chinese horoscope animals? Why not try Lemon Grass' crème puff in a box of 12? – a creamy dessert glazed with caramel giving it a golden shine that resembles the shimmer of gold coins which represent riches and wealth in the Chinese culture. Add the sweet and creamy mango crèpè to the dessert lineup — another Lemon Grass specialty—which is sure to light up your taste buds with the perfect balance of creaminess and sweetness.

Lemon Grass’ Fish salad is the perfect food for the health-conscious and for those who wish for prosperity this year

Next is the long-awaited main course. Fish is a must-have during every Chinese New Year as it brings an increase of prosperity, Luckily, Lemon Grass offers a classic favorite among health-conscious customers, fish salad with a side of vegetables and colorful garnish good for 10 to 15 people. Its fish fillet dishes in tartar sauce or lemon butter sauce can be shared with the neighbors when ordered in party trays that are good for 10 servings.

For these types of celebrations, you can never go wrong with dumplings. Dumplings are a symbol of wealth in the Chinese culture and legend says, the more dumplings you have in the New Year, the more money you’ll make. Luckily, Filipinos are no strangers to the Shumai or Siomai. Lemon Grass offers these locally recreated, deliciously steamed delicacies good enough for 10 people. And for the meat lovers, Lemon Grass offers chicken cordon bleu and chicken galantine, perfect partners for rice and catch-up conversations for the night.

“Lemon Grass is committed to making every Filipino dinner table festive this coming Chinese New Year. Although admittedly, the pandemic has been making it challenging for us to continue our business, we feel that it is our duty to our employees to continue so that they can keep their jobs and have a stable source of income. So, with every bite of our scrumptious food, you’re also making another family happy,” shares Lemon Grass owner Ray Anthony Cleofe.

This coming Year of The Ox, go ahead and greet everyone “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, consult Feng Shui experts for good luck, have your Chinese horoscope read, and don’t forget to indulge yourselves in good food as Lemon Grass is just one call or message away to make your meal celebrations at home prepared with love.