“BTS: Global Takeover,” “The Rise of K-Pop” Premiere In Ph On iWantTFC

A K-pop party is happening on iWantTFC as it premieres two documentaries that celebrate the world’s biggest musical idols, “The Rise of K-pop” and “BTS: Global Takeover,” in the Philippines on September 17 at 10 AM.

Fans can now purchase a ticket for only P499 to watch the back-to-back documentaries on the iWantTFC app or website (iwanttfc.com).

“The Rise of K-Pop” takes an inside look at how Korean pop music’s catchy songs, polished choreography, and high-concept production became a worldwide cultural phenomenon, with groups such as BTS, Blackpink, iKON, EXO, VIXX, NCT, and G-idle amassing millions of ‘stans’ globally.

“BTS: Global Takeover,” meanwhile, is a must-watch for all Filipino ARMYs. It traces the humble beginnings of the Grammy-nominated band, the setbacks that plagued their early years, and the successes that made them the leader of the K-pop revolution. Now, devoted fans follow their every move, from their personal vlogs to their high-energy performances, thought-provoking lyrics, and trendsetting style that set them apart from the others.

Get tickets now to watch “The Rise of K-Pop” and “BTS: Global Takeover” for P499 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or visit iwanttfc.com starting September 17. Access to the docus will be valid for 48 hours only upon purchase.

Enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV (in Australia), and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.