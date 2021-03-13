Watch: BTS shows how to do 8K Video Snap using the Galaxy S21 Series 5G

Crafted to help users make their epic moments, the Galaxy S21 Series 5G is Samsung’s most advanced smartphone yet. Among its many groundbreaking features is the 8K Video Snap allowing creators to take high-quality photos while recording in 8K video.

8K Video Snap allows users to scrub the timeline of their video, find the right moment, and snap the frame to produce a 33MP photo.

To further take advantage of this camera tool, Samsung released short films featuring global music and cultural sensation, BTS, to demonstrate how the 8K Video Snap works.

In the video “Galaxy x BTS: Galaxy S21 Ultra 8K Video Snap”, the group is seen watching a high-definition clip of their performance. Jungkook shows an 8K clip to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, and V, and effortlessly took snaps from it.

The group is also seen playing around with their Galaxy S21 and S21+ 5G using the 8K Video Snap in this video – “Galaxy S21 | S21+ 5G: 8K Video Snap.”

Get yours and do the 8K Video Snap with BTS

The Galaxy S21 Series 5G now comes in 128GB storage for as low as Php 44,990 SRP for the Galaxy S21, Php 54,990 SRP for the Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Php 66,990 SRP for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It’s now available in Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy S21 Series 5G is also available in 256GB storage starting at Php 47,990 SRP.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available in Phantom Violet and Phantom Gray, while the Galaxy S21+ 5G is available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and now Phantom Black. For the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, customers can choose between Phantom Silver or Phantom Black.

Choose from the different payment options to get yours now. Get ₱5,000 cashback when you buy the Galaxy S21 Series 5G via straight payment using your credit card. For installment, get the Galaxy S21 Series 5G at 0% interest up to 24 months with participating bank partners. On top of this, get the first-month installment for FREE using a PNB credit card. Those who want to upgrade can just trade in their old smartphone via the “Trade up, Save up” promo and enjoy additional tokens of up to ₱10,000 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

For Galaxy smartphone users, get an additional ₱5,000 off when you upgrade to the Galaxy S21 Series 5G. If you’re a Galaxy S or Note user, get FREE Galaxy Buds Pro on top of these offers. Just present your existing Galaxy device in participating Samsung Experience Stores and Authorized stores to get your epic discount and freebie!