Bugoy, Moophs Collaborate Aanew For Iisland Pop Tune “Shipwrecked”

Singer Bugoy Drilon teams up with record producer Moophs once again for “Shipwrecked,” a freshly minted island pop song reminiscent of summer bliss and days when travel was still a thing.

Released under Tarsier Records, the song speaks of one’s contentment in the company of a significant other in a dreamlike paradise, having broken free of the constraints and mundane routine of urban life during the pandemic.

An energetic blend of pop, reggae, and island music, “Shipwrecked” fits the bill for days at the beach (or days spent wishing you were at the beach), bringing listeners a cinematic theme akin to what you would hear at the end of a romantic film.

This is the second collaboration for Bugoy and Moophs who released the chart-topping pop/reggae single “Tied” early this year. Following a live acoustic performance on the Wish Bus and several glowing online reviews, that track is now approaching 1 million streams. More is in store for the duo as they continue to work on an EP for Bugoy under Tarsier.