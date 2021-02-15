Busy Nurse Coffee Mix uplifts lives of resellers

The rapidly increasing number of a product’s resellers and distributors is proof of its good consumer following.

Busy Nurse Coffee Mix has gained ground because of its more than 3,000 and counting resellers and distributors here and abroad. That fast despite the pandemic.

Testimonials from a couple of them reflected the positivity this product brings over virtually a cup of coffee. Provincial distributor Precious Sesuca expressed gratitude over the fact that her source of income as distributor enabled her and her family to buy a truck and a motorbike which they use in delivering BNCM products to customers.

Zumba instructor Johnrev Sayson Binondo went from provincial to regional distributor, and eventually was upgraded to being in charge of Busy Nurse Luzon Depot. He had been able to put up his own business with his success on selling the whitening and slimming coffee mix.

Perhaps the most impressive of the lot is Ma. Theresa Juan who invested as a franchisee en route to becoming the take-charge woman of BNCM’s National Depot. She used to work as an electronics engineer and got tired of her routine so she decided to find a venture to change her fortune.

Those who wish to replicate their success stories should only need to purchase packages necessary to become a reseller. And then put a lot of hard work to help grow the brand and change lives.

Deputy CEO and General Manager Mylene Pimentel expressed her ode to the nobility of being a Busy Nurse Coffee Mix distributor. She said, “We are facing a pandemic and some of us think of giving up. I know it’s hard. But in unity and teamwork we can overcome the hard times. I assure you that BNCM will always be here to support everyone for the successful journey ahead.”

Product sales reportedly went bad in the beginning of the pandemic but the whole team behind this new coffee brand never lost hope and worked hard together to stay in the mix, with glowing skin and great body figure!

Ace lady broadcast journalists Karen Davila and Korina Sanchez were witnesses to the quality of this product that combines the best qualities of 20 ingredients and not only whitens your skin but also helps you lose weight.

The product had also been featured in the shows “My Puhunan” hosted by Karen Davila and another one called “Swak na Swak.” Korina Sanchez had the opportunity to interview Mary Rose Yap Zamora, the entrepreneur developing and selling beauty products and behind this wonder coffee.

Busy Nurse 20-in-1 Coffee Mix is the first slimming and whitening coffee mix in the market and contains glutathione and collagen that help achieve both goals.

Introduced in 2019, the product already reaped awards that included the 14th Gawad Pilipino Outstanding Herbal Coffee of the Year, Golden Dragon Awards of Excellence for Most Trusted Herbal Coffee Mix Products Provider, International Icon Awards for Business Leadership and Achievers (as Most Trusted Herbal Coffee Mix Provider), and Gawad America Awards for Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Online Entrepreneurship.

For more information and inquiries, please follow the official facebook page of Busy Nurse Shopline Main and their youtube channel Busynurse Shopline Official.