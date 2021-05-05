Buy all you can, fly when you can with the CEB Super Pass

Over a year into the pandemic and it is undeniable that a lot of Filipinos have been wanting to safely go out and travel again – to see some of the Philippines’ world-class beaches and historical sites, or to visit family and friends. Do you belong to this group of travelers but are unsure of your trip dates? Well, you’re in for a special treat from Cebu Pacific this 5.5!

As the Philippines’ leading carrier continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, it comes up with another innovative product to address everyJuan’s need for utmost flexibility, coupled with the lowest fares. Introducing another first-of-its-kind product that will let travelers buy all they can, and fly when they can across CEB’s widest domestic network – the CEB Super Pass.

The CEB Super Pass, a limited-time 25th anniversary offer available only from today, May 5 until May 12, 2021, is a travel voucher that gives passengers the much-needed flexibility and accessibility without breaking the bank!

For only P99 (one-way base fare), the travel voucher may be used in ANY Philippine destination in CEB’s widest domestic network for travel from May 12, 2021 to May 31, 2022! Now everyJuan can save by availing and planning ahead those future beach getaways, workcations, and visits to family and friends – and fly when they want to.

“On our 25th anniversary, the CEB Super Pass is a timely option for guests who would want to travel whenever they want, wherever they want in the country, at a guaranteed low fare. With the widest network in the Philippines, we offer this one-of-a-kind product that enables us to fulfill our commitment of providing fast connectivity and value-for-money deals for everyJuan,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

How to purchase the CEB Super Pass

Purchasing the CEB Super Pass can be done in just four easy steps: all “Juan” has to do is go to https://bit.ly/CEBSuperPass, input the number of passes you want, add passenger names, and pay! Payment may be settled via existing Travel Funds, or other online payment options such as credit cards. Once successful, your CEB Super Pass will be sent via email, for keeping until you already have a place and date in mind.

How to redeem the CEB Super Pass

Booking the CEB Super Pass can be done via the “Redeem CEB Super Pass” tab on the website as early as thirty (30) days before the flight’s departure or until seven (7) days before intended flight date, as long as seats are still available. Vouchers may be redeemed from May 5, 2021 to May 24, 2022, for travel between May 12, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

Guests will also be able to purchase and redeem this pass via the ‘CEB Super Pass’ banner on the Cebu Pacific website or mobile app. A maximum of ten (10) vouchers per transaction is allowed, however there is NO limit to the number of total vouchers each passenger can avail – allowing everyJuan to stock up on these vouchers as they see fit!

CEB currently flies to 32 domestic destinations, mainly from its hubs in Manila and Cebu. For more information on CEB Super Pass, visit www.cebupacificair.com.