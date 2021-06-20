C-Lium Fibre and Solenn Heusaff-Bolzico tie up to promote daily fiber supplementation

Top-of-mind fiber supplement CRX C-Lium Fibre jump-starts the mid-year with a new campaign and endorser, adding a new twist to fiber supplementation and how daily fiber intake can support digestive health, among other benefits.

START YOUR DAY RIGHT

With the tagline, “Start Your Day Right”, C-Lium Fibre teaches Filipinos, especially those who have digestive issues, to start a daily morning habit of taking fiber from food and supplements.

C-Lium Fibre husk format is made from 100% natural psyllium fiber. Psyllium Fibre has both soluble and insoluble fiber that together, produce a dual cleansing action: 1. soluble fiber helps absorb bad cholesterol, excess fats, and sugar, and 2. insoluble fiber helps sweep them out of the body. Recommended intake is once a day during breakfast.

C-LIUM is SOLENN HEUSSAFF’S NEW PARTNER

To help spread the information on the benefits of Psyllium Fibre and adopt a healthy, daily fiber habit is fitness buff, businesswoman, actress, and mother of one, Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico. Solenn was the top choice for the brand because she represents the kind of people who prioritize the things that matter in life, including their digestive health.

Solenn, who recently became a mother in 2020, knows that with this new role, she has more to live for, and has put a priority on her health now, more than ever.

Heusaff said: “I have been blessed to have an amazing husband and now a daughter, who support my endeavors. Now I have a new partner in health whom I can turn to, to keep my digestive health, even my cholesterol and sugar, in check.”

C-Lium Fibre through its dual cleansing action helps control cholesterol plus blood sugar levels, and promotes digestive health along with proper diet and regular physical activity.

C-Lium Fibre, which can be mixed with water or juice, consumed as a capsule, or poured over food, is best taken at the start of the day or in the morning along with breakfast.

And now, C-Lium Fibre comes in three new husk flavors: Mango, Pineapple, and Dalandan in Sachets of 7s and 30s. All are available in major drugstores and supermarkets nationwide and online via PascualLab’s official Shopee and Lazada stores.