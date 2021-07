TECNO Mobile invites you to C The Best Of You, its upcoming CAMON 17 livestream show on July 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. The event will be bursting with cool local celebrities and personalities eager to help you live your best life.

Hosted by Phaister and Rose Sugatan, there will be segments showcasing guests’ makeup and fashion skills. Never again leave your home second-guessing your makeup and OOTD because these experts will make sure you pick up all the beauty talents you need.