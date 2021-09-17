Calcium and Vitamin D: The Cornerstones of Strong Bones

We all need strong, healthy bones. After all, they comprise the hard framework on which the entire body is built. Without them, we all won’t survive, as there will be nothing to support our muscles and nothing to protect our vital organs. We won’t even have blood, as the components that make it are made in—you guessed it—the bone marrow.

Now, like any other body part, our bones are always at risk of contracting diseases and disorders, the most debilitating being osteoporosis (severe weakening of the bones) and osteoarthritis (wear-and-tear arthritis). This is especially true as we age since our calcium levels generally decrease when we grow older. As such, it is imperative that we get our bone density checked out regularly to make sure it does not fall below –1.0; otherwise, we are at risk of suffering bone-related maladies.

Calcium, of course, is one of the 22 minerals that the body needs to be strong, healthy, and functioning optimally. Some 90% of the calcium we get is stored in our bones, and this calcium deposit is what makes our skeletal system dense and hard, not brittle, and fragile. Meaning, the more calcium we have in our bones, the stronger and healthier they will be.

Unfortunately, our body’s ability to absorb calcium wanes in our lifetime, which means we need to make sure we are getting enough of this mineral every day. The good news is that calcium is abundant in a variety of food, the most obvious being milk and dairy products. Other good sources of calcium are green vegetables, like broccoli and bok choy; fruits, such as oranges; and nuts, specifically almonds.

We should also consider supplementing our daily diet with calcium supplements—ideally with vitamin D already included as it helps the body better absorb calcium. This is exactly what CaD3 offers: a potent combination of calcium + vitamin D that is sure to keep the calcium levels in our bone high and healthy. That’s because CaD3 provides as much as 40% elemental calcium, most of which will be absorbed by the body due to the serving of vitamin D that CaD3 serves up. This same vitamin will also enable our body to absorb the calcium we are getting from the natural food sources previously mentioned.

It is important to remember, though, that a healthy, balanced diet and CaD3 supplementation are not enough to ensure strong, healthy bones. Another component to strengthening our bones is exercise, given how bones are just like our muscles in that they, too, respond to physical stimulation. The best exercises in this case are weight-bearing exercises, like walking, jogging, and dancing, and resistance training, like weightlifting and bodyweight workouts.

We should also watch carefully what we eat and avoid bad-for-the-bones food. Top of mind here are salty treats since high sodium levels can reduce the body’s ability to absorb calcium. Similarly, we should also minimize our intake of sugary food and caffeinated beverage since both have ingredients that inhibit calcium absorption.

Maintaining strong, healthy bones can be a lot of work, but it is certainly possible even as we grow older. All we need is to eat well, avoid certain food, exercise regularly, and, of course, take a tablet or two of CaD3—the supplement that will make your bones hard. You may get it online at www.mypharma.ph