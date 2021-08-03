Call for Entries for the PANAta Awards 2021 Now Open

PANAta Awards 2021, organized by the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA), is the country’s prestigious awards giving body that celebrates excellence in effective and creative marketing communication campaigns. With this year’s theme, Hilaraya, the PANAta Awards 2021 hopes to convey to the industry the message of moving forward together with courage toward new realities.

“Our new realities may be uncertain, but we face the challenges that come with the new normal. Getting an unprecedented participation of entries last year was encouraging and awe-inspiring – proof that the brand-building community remains resilient and will continue coming up with out-of-the-box and impactful campaigns despite the hurdles of the times. This year, we continue to recognize creativity and innovation at its finest,” shares Ken Lerona, PANAta Awards 2021 chair.

The PANAta Brand Builder Awards highlight eight (8) categories that focus on brand strategies which have effectively executed campaigns that impact the lives of consumers:

EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING INNOVATION — Brand executions (launches/relaunches, marketing campaigns, marketing executions) that have incorporated new marketing styles, ridden on current trends or adopted out-of-the-box executions to achieve respective objectives. EXCELLENCE IN BRAND CSR — Brand campaigns whose objective is to give back to the community while keeping true to its own brand proposition. EXCELLENCE IN BRAND POSITIONING — Brand campaigns that clearly showcased brand strength and solidified brand personality within the competing market. EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER EMPOWERMENT — Brand campaigns that aimed to inspire consumers, empower the minorities and bind the brand promise to social issues. MOST PROMISING BRAND OF THE YEAR — A “NEW brand” may be defined as brand new to the Philippines, has entered the market in the past year and has shown success based on its launch. ENDORSER OF THE YEAR CITATIONS — The most effective use of celebrity or influencer endorsers that have made direct impact on brand building and business growth that showed direct correlation between the impact of the personality and the brand business objectives. BEST PROVINCIAL ADS — Campaign materials produced specially for the province or local region or an adaptation of the national campaign. Entries judged based on campaign effectiveness in the target region or ethnic group. BRAND BRAVERY — Brand campaigns that took a stand against social, cultural or environmental issues; talked about “taboo” topics or issues yet pivoted and succeeded amid all odds and the challenging business climate.

In recognition of the platforms which carry the brands’ messages to the consumers, the Most Effective Use of Medium category was put in place. It recognizes the strategic and creative implementation of the specific medium that supported the brand’s business and consumer connection objectives. Categories include TV, Radio, Print and Digital.

Since the pandemic continues and brand builders are still groping for the right pivots to connect with their markets, the Gawad Pandayon will once again be awarded to the brand builders who stood as beacons of hope to address the changing consumer behavior and concerns and the unpredictable economic directions.

The Gawad Pandayon award has three categories, namely:

GAWAD PANDAYON – COURAGE — Brands whose messaging stood out in rallying the people to a cause or advocacy related to pandemic response. GAWAD PANDAYON – CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS — Brands that were able to manage and balance creativity in messaging and execution to achieve strategic business goals. These campaigns resulted in significant impact on business numbers. GAWAD PANDAYON – AUTHENTICITY — Brands that were able to demonstrate actual benefits to the target market or constituents beyond mere messages of sympathy.

Other special awards are as follows:

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Shortlisted entries from the Brand Builder Awards categories —Excellence in Brand Positioning, Excellence in Brand CSR, Excellence in Customer Empowerment and Gawad Pandayon – Courage — are automatic nominees for the People’s Choice Awards. BRAND BUILDER OF THE YEAR — This award recognizes the year’s top personality who has made an impact on brand building through business creativity and innovation, echoing the values of PANAta Awards: excellence in marketing and championing responsible brand building. They will be nominated upon recommendation based on initial screening of the entries. WFA BEST BRAND POSITIONING AWARD — From the Brand Positioning Category, campaigns that garnered significant points in the tabulated score will be qualified for another round of judging by the set of judges appointed by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).

And the grandest of them all is the GRAND PANAta Award. This award is given to the brand that has executed the most game-changing, innovative and effective strategy to achieve outstanding results while uplifting the values of the brand. Only those campaigns that have won GOLD in the Brand Builder Awards Categories are eligible to win the Grand PANAta.

Applications are open to all advertisers, advertising agencies and suppliers, media agencies and suppliers, schools/school organizations, government agencies and nongovernment organizations legally registered in the Philippines.

Qualified entries are those that have been aired or used in any form of media from January 2020 – December 2020. To learn more about the requirements and mechanics of the PANAta Awards 2021, visit: https://pana.com.ph/panata-v2/index.php or scan the QR code. Submission of entries is until Sept. 10, 2021. For inquiries, please email alucero@pana.com.ph.

The PANAta Awards 2021 presentation ceremony is on December 8, 2021 via online streaming.