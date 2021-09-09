Calling all batang 90s: Jack ‘n Jill Roller Coaster just released a new flavor!

Remember Jack ‘n Jill Roller Coaster? Yes, that delicious and iconic ring-shaped potato snack continues to capture the hearts of Filipinos. Many Pinoys who fell in love with these cheesy playful rings will be thrilled to find out about its quirky new look and exciting new flavor — barbecue!

Roller Coaster Barbecue comes in two sizes–solo pack for snack times by yourself, and buddy pack, which is perfect for sharing. Let the balanced sweet, savory, and smokey barbecue taste tickle your taste buds. Enjoy it as is, or pair it with your fave refreshing drink.

Universal Robina Corporation, the maker of Roller Coaster and other famous Jack ‘n Jill snacks, released a barbecue variant to delight snack-loving Pinoys. What better way to surprise them than with a flavor that Filipinos especially love, which is why URC chose to make this new delicious creation.

Good call, yes?

The classic Roller Coaster Cheddar Cheese also debuted its brand-new look that screams “Keep the Fun Rolling!” If you haven’t seen it yet, perhaps now is the time to grab a bag of these yummy chips and have yourself a playfully fun snack experience!

Jack ‘n Jill Roller Coaster snacks are available in Shopee, all leading supermarkets nationwide, and in select grocery apps.