Caltex Biyaheng Bakunado offers fuel discounts for vaccinated motorists

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), is fueling the Philippines’ fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by offering fuel discounts to all motorists who have already been inoculated from the virus with its “Biyaheng Bakunado” promo.

“To battle swirling myths, fake news, and apprehension about vaccines’ efficacy, Caltex wants to encourage more Filipinos to get inoculated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by offering fuel discounts. The more people can get vaccinated, the faster the country move toward normalcy and economic recovery,” said CPI Country Chairman Billy Liu.

With the promo, vaccinated motorists can enjoy a P3 discount per liter for Platinum and Silver, and P2 per liter for Diesel at all participating Caltex stations nationwide.

To get the discount, Caltex customers simply need to present a vaccination card and valid ID, and log in their details on the discount record sheet of the participating Caltex site.

Customers need to be vaccinated on or before the promo duration and customers who currently have one dose may also qualify for the discount.

“Safety has always been a value of Caltex and this initiative is one way of fleshing out what is important to the Caltex brand and its customers,” added Liu.

The promo, which runs from June 28 to July 18, aims to help boost Filipinos’ vaccine confidence, while helping motorists save up every time they fill their tanks with Caltex quality fuels.

To also make Filipino motorists’ drives safer and smoother, Caltex stations across the country remain open during the pandemic to serve them with quality fuel. In addition, Caltex continues to provide contactless payment options for customers, regularly sanitizes its stations, frequently conducts temperature checks for its staff, and implements social distancing measures.

For a list of participating stations, visit www.caltex.com/ph/BiyahengBakunado.