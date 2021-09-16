Caltex partners with 7-Eleven for more CLiQQ Rewards

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), is giving motorists more reasons to fuel up at Caltex stations with its latest promo with 7-Eleven. Starting August 2, 2021, Filipino motorists can earn CLiQQ Rewards Caltex 2021 e-stamps for every fuel purchase at participating Caltex stations by simply presenting their CLiQQ Rewards card upon gassing up.

Every one (1) liter fuel purchase of Caltex Diesel with Techron D, Caltex Silver with Techron or Caltex Platinum with Techron will earn five (5) CLiQQ Rewards Caltex 2021 e-stamps credited to their 7-Eleven CLiQQ Rewards card. These e-stamps can be converted and redeemed into CLiQQ wallet credits which can be done via the CLiQQ app. One (1) e-stamp is equivalent to one (1) CLiQQ wallet credit equivalent to PHP1.00. CLiQQ wallet credits can be redeemed used to purchase items from 7-Eleven stores nationwide and CLiQQgrocery.com.

Motorists can do two transactions a day, with maximum of 60 liters of fuel purchase per card. A maximum of 500 liters of fuel purchase a month per card is also allowed. Fuel purchases made via cash, credit card, Caltex StarCash cards and e-wallets are qualified for the promo. Customers with activated CLiQQ cards will receive an SMS from 7-Eleven indicating the number of Caltex 2021 e-stamps earned.

“We’re always looking for ways to thank our customers for their continued support to Caltex and we’re thrilled to be partnering with 7-Eleven again for another exciting promo,” Billy Liu, CPI Country Chairman and General Manager said. “Now motorists can get five times more CLiQQ rewards for every fuel up at Caltex!”

Caltex and 7-Eleven rolled out its first promo late last year where CLiQQ Rewards card holders earned 2 e-stamps for every 1 liter purchase of fuel by presenting their CLiQQ Rewards card every time they make a purchase.

“In this time of pandemic, we’re also making it even more convenient for our customers to redeem credits as they can also use their earned CLiQQ wallet credits to shop and pay for grocery items and basic essentials at 7-Eleven stores nationwide or at cliqqgrocery.com at the comfort of their home,” added Liu.

Fuel up and earn 5x CLiQQ Rewards promo will run from August 2, 2021 to January 31, 2022 with DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-123775 Series of 2021. CLiQQ Rewards members can convert their collected e-stamps to CLiQQ wallet credits from August 2, 2021 to April 30, 2022. Avail CLiQQ Rewards card at Caltex stations with 7-Eleven branches for only Php10.00.